SPYR Technologies and Applied MagiX Launching Wireless CarPlay Experience with First Branded Product

NEW YORK, NY, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR Technologies (OTC Pink: SPYR) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., are set to launch the company’s first branded product and what will be its first Apple CarPlay product. It’s called MagixDrive, and it allows those who aren’t enjoying the “wireless CarPlay experience” to join those who are.

In April, SPYR’s California-based Internet of Things (IoT) subsidiary released the first of its Apple HomeKit smart home products for sale to the public on its website, at Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and at eBay Marketplace, and now Applied MagiX is ready to expand its lineup—this time it’s a product that makes your vehicle a bit smarter.

Timing is everything and Applied MagiX joining the extremely popular CarPlay market comes as rumors continue to swirl around Apple releasing a completely portless iPhone by removing the charging port in future generations of its phones. Several industry experts have leaked that Apple plans to move its smartphone into a wireless world where cables wouldn’t be needed, relying on wireless connections exclusively, essentially making it impossible for this type of smartphone to work with head units supporting only a wired connection for CarPlay.

Also, while the list of vehicles offering wireless CarPlay continues to expand, most trim levels on new cars (2021-2022) are still outfitted with wired CarPlay. Additionally, there are many millions of vehicles already on the road that were manufactured as far back as 2015 that also come equipped with wired CarPlay. When automobile manufacturers started adding CarPlay support into cars in 2015, a host of aftermarket in-dash systems from major brands like Sony, Pioneer, Kenwood, and Alpine also started making their systems compatible with CarPlay and those are still being installed in many older and newer vehicles.

With these things in mind, MagixDrive is the ideal solution for bridging the gap from wired to wireless CarPlay. This, of course, offers Applied MagiX an incredible opportunity and a consumer audience of tens of millions to market MagixDrive to, including to those drivers who have upgraded their head units with third-party devices that support CarPlay, which MagixDrive can also convert to wireless CarPlay.

Wireless CarPlay works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for the iPhone to be connected to the infotainment system with a Lightning cable. And, if Apple should choose to make the iPhone completely portless by removing the charging port in future releases, the wireless connectivity between your phone and your vehicle will soon become even more important.

Dr. Harald Zink, the Chief Executive Officer at Applied MagiX, said of his company’s latest product, “MagixDrive is a simple one-trick pony, and it does its one trick quite well. CarPlay currently requires you to plug your iPhone into your car via a USB or Lightening cable, and that is the only way for many cars to experience CarPlay.

“Some select premium cars have CarPlay in a wireless configuration that doesn’t require the cable to be plugged in at all. MagixDrive ‘cuts the cord’ and brings this premium experience to almost all of those vehicles that still have wired CarPlay.”

Because CarPlay is designed to be hands-free, it gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhones while they drive. It offers all the functionality of the phone like maps for navigating, making phone calls, sending and receiving messages, listening to music stored on the phone or by accessing apps like Spotify, and much more, but all through the infotainment system and voice activation by calling on Siri.

SPYR and Applied MagiX expect to release MagixDrive beginning next week on June 1, and it is expected that the product will be sold alongside Applied MagiX’s other products on the company’s website and at Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and eBay Marketplace where Applied MagiX currently sells its Apple HomeKit products.

Applied MagiX Shop https://www.appliedmagix.com/shop

Amazon Storefront http://bit.ly/AppliedMagix-StoreFront

Walmart Marketplace http://bit.ly/AppliedMagix-Walmart

eBay Marketplace http://bit.ly/AppliedMagix-eBay

Read SMMG’s latest research on SPYR at https://bit.ly/SPYR-Report

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies is a technology company that, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

About Applied MagiX, Inc.

Applied MagiX is an Internet of Things (IoT) company headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, with an office in Hong Kong. The company is a registered Apple developer that develops and sources Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a news & media, research, and content development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with press releases, feature news articles, corporate videos, radio-style CEO interviews, and research reports.

This article was written based on publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets, and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov , where you can also find all of SPYR Technologies’ filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Our publications about SPYR Technologies are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Should Stock Market Media Group and its management own shares in the profiled company, they may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought or issued at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated fifteen-thousand dollars, paid for by a third party via bank wire, on 2/19/2021, and has since been extended on 3/17/2021 and 4/27/2021, for its published content related to SPYR Technologies.

In February 2015, SPYR agreed to issue to us 250,000 shares of SPYR’s Restricted Common Stock. Our rights to sell any of this Restricted Common Stock are subject to prior compliance with all U.S. Securities Laws, including but not limited to Rule 144. Further, our sale of any of the Restricted Common Stock is subject to a volume restriction providing that we may only sell 5,000 shares daily for every 250,000 shares of the daily trading volume. All shares have been held for the requisite period under Rule 144 and were eligible to be sold immediately upon reaching the requisite holding period without further notice.

Stock Market Media Group and its management never accept compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.