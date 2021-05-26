Global Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 6.8% and Surpass $601.2 Million from 2019 to 2026 – Exclusive Report [130 Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Research Dive, the global activated partial thromboplastin time test market is estimated to generate a revenue of $601.2 million by 2026, and grow at significant CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2019 to 2026). As per our analysts, the growing demand for test devices from medical diagnostic testing units is the major factor predicted to foster the growth of the global activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT) test market during the analysis period. Besides, the significant growth in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing usage of APTT testing devices in the clinical point-of-care around the world are other factor factors driving the market growth. However, the high costs associated with the test devices is estimated to hinder the market growth in projected timeframe.

For More Detail Insights, Download Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/79

Instruments Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

By product type, the instruments sub-segment valued for $165.9 million in 2018 and is projected to register lucrative growth during the forecast period. The significant growth of this sub-segment is majorly owing to increasing focus of manufacturers on improving the future generation of instruments for diagnosis.

Point-of-Care Testing Sub-segment to be Observe Strong Growth

By end use, the point-of-care testing sub-segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% and surpass $83.6 million by 2026. This is majorly owing to rise in the number of point-of-care testing diagnosis centers around the world and increasing concerns about personalized medicine among the people.

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test Market To Reach $601.2 Million By 2026

Asia Pacific Region to Create Huge Growth Opportunities

By region, Asia-Pacific market will witness the highest growth rate of 7.3% CAGR and is expected to register a revenue of $143.1 million by 2026. This growth is attributed to swift progress in healthcare along with people preferring the point of care diagnosis of hospitals. Due to this swift growth, the Asia-Pacific market is predicted to grow during the forecast time. The global activated partial thromboplastin time test market was dominated by Europe, it was registered for majority of the activated partial thromboplastin market share, which was 30.0% in 2018. This growth is owing to the presence of upgraded diagnostic infrastructure in Europe. The market for North America region is expected to generate a revenue of $156.3 million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the projected time period.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/79

Prominent Market Players

Some of the top players of the global activated partial thromboplastin time test industry are -

Abbott

bioMérieux, Inc.

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Takara Bio Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

ThermoFisher

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

These players are adopting numerous strategies to gain a competitive edge in the global industry. The report presents several aspects of these major players such as business & financial performance, latest developments, key strategic moves, SWOT analysis, and product portfolio.

Top Trending Reports -