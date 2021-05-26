Interim consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2021

English Lithuanian

Over 3 months of 2021, Grigeo AB group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investicijų valdymas UAB achieved the consolidate sales turnover of EUR 35.1 million. It is by EUR 1.0 million less than over 3 months of 2020.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 3.9 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 0.3 million less than in the same period in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 3 months of 2021, decreased by EUR 0.7 million and reached EUR 6.4 million.

Over 3 months of 2021, Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) sales amounted to EUR 15.5 million, which is by EUR 2.1 million less than in the same period last year.

Over the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 1.9 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 0.4 million less than in the same period in 2020.

The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 3.0 million and, if compared with the same period last year, decreased by EUR 0.6 million.

The following table summarizes 3-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million Group Company 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue 35.1 36.1 -2.8% 15.5 17.6 -11.9% EBITDA 6.4 7.1 -10.8% 3.0 3.6 -17.2% Profit before tax (EBT) 3.9 4.2 -8.3% 1.9 2.3 -19.3%

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2021, under 1st section (see attachments).

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

(+370-5) 243 58 01

Attachment