Pitcher Accelerates Growth and Announces Key Hires and Market Expansion in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher, creator of the Super App for sales enablement and customer engagement, today announces the expansion of its sales team in the UK, Germany and Spain to meet growing global customer demand. This expansion in sales presence follows a year of rapid growth and momentum for Pitcher, which has nearly tripled its staff size over the past 18 months and added a number of Fortune 500 companies to its customer roster.



Pitcher’s Super App unifies marketing, sales, services, and field operations into a single tablet-based application for simplified and effective sales enablement, retail execution and closed-loop marketing. Fortune 500 companies deploy the Super App in over 140 countries in the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries.

Pitcher’s UK and Spain team will be led by Global Head of Service Delivery, Michael Wells. Michael is a senior executive with over two decades of experience in leading global cross-functional teams, developing and implementing strategic business plans, expanding business opportunities, and delivering substantial revenue growth. Michael joins from Fuze, where he was the senior director of worldwide service delivery. At Pitcher, Michael will be responsible for creating and driving the overall service delivery strategy for Pitcher’s global business and building a team to deliver a premium customer experience.

Pitcher’s German team will be led by Sales Director for the DACH region, David von Rothenburg. David brings over 20 years of experience in developing successful sales strategies and team management, and a passion for delivering extraordinary value to customers. Prior to joining Pitcher, David served as Sales Director (DACH) at Showpad, where he managed all critical objectives for team management, consistently exceeded quotas and ensured alignment between sales leadership and strategic support.

Robert Majkowski (UK) and Peter Mielke (Germany) will also join Pitcher’s EMEA sales team. Robert brings vast experience growing revenue across the UK region and building and growing overall sales performance in the pharmaceutical, financial services, consumer goods, and manufacturing sectors. He was most recently at Widen Enterprises and was a Sales Professional of the Year finalist for the British Excellence in Sales & Marketing Awards (BESMA), from the Institute of Sales & Marketing Management (ISMM). Peter joins Pitcher from CELUM, where he led sales, account management, and business operations. Peter is a seasoned enterprise sales executive, with particular expertise in managing complex sales cycles and growing a continuous sales pipeline in the DACH market.

“Our EMEA sales expansion marks a pivotal growth milestone as we strive to meet growing customer demand for the Super App,” said Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “We’re thrilled with these world-class additions to the Pitcher team, each of whom demonstrate not just sales expertise, but also innovative thinking, deep commitment to customer success, and passion for growing empowered teams internally.”

About Pitcher:

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.

