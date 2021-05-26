BitClout Holdings Is Now The Most Promising Business On The BitClout Platform

Dubai, UAE, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time in the crypto space seems to move much faster than elsewhere. BitClout pre-launched only last month. Since then it’s seen explosive growth. In the first month of its launch, more than $225 million worth of bitcoin has flowed into the BitClout platform. Pantera Capital’s Joey Krug estimates that with the additional investment from venture capital, a company valuation of BitClout would exceed $1 billion. This kind of money is attracting serious attention.

Photo: BitClout Holdings

Celebrities such as, Bella Thorne, Steve Aoki, Jake Paul, and Diplo have joined the platform. Mainstream media publications like Business Insider and New York Magazine are not only covering BitClout, but favorably so. Businesses are starting to spring up on the BitClout platform, indicating the beginnings of a thriving ecosystem.

There are analytics companies and research firms, but by far the most unique and intriguing businesses so far is BitClout Holdings, the first ever dividend yielding business on the BitClout platform. BitClout Holding’s mission is to grow the entire BitClout ecosystem. It does this by partnering with burgeoning BitClout businesses, providing funding, expertise, and marketing.



Many have already invested in BitClout Holdings. The company launched Wednesday, April 14th, 2021. Within the first hour, BitClout Holdings had raised $1 million. 36 hours later it had raised more than $5 million. It reached the #7 Creator Coin on all of BitClout.



How it works in detail is as follows. BitClout Holdings partners with companies on the BitClout platform as mentioned above. In return for BitClout Holdings' capital and guidance, those companies share half of their profits with BitClout Holdings. BitClout Holdings takes the shared revenue and splits it in two. Half of the revenue is distributed as dividends to all token holders of BitClout Holding’s Creator Coins. The other half is retained by BitClout Holdings and used to fuel new investment opportunities. BitClout Holdings is essentially an investment company, and it’s “shares,” or Creator Coins, are purchasable on BitClout.



Investment firms in financial markets are a crucial component of the ecosystem because they provide a vital service. Professionals in the firms draw upon their years of experience and expertise to sift through reams of data from countless companies to decide which are worthy of investment and which aren’t. Non-professional investors pay a fee to investment firms to shepherd their money. They get to profit and carry on with their lives.



BitClout Holdings plays a similar role in the BitClout ecosystem. BitClout Holdings finds the most investable up-and-coming companies on BitClout so you don’t have to. You can simply invest in BitClout Holdings, and since their Creator Coin is dividend yield generating, you can profit from their expertise. Also, unlike traditional investment companies, BitClout brings to bear expertise in marketing to gain exposure for partnered companies.



In the week that BitClout Holdings has been operational on the platform, it has partnered with several companies and is already seeing growth. BitClout Holdings is looking to rapidly expand its businesses on the BitClout platform. It is not only actively seeking new partnerships on the platform, it is actually partnering with a traditional finance investment fund -- an incredibly strong indicator of BitClout Holding’s viability. A partnership with traditional finance is mutually beneficial. Traditional finance gets access to an explosive new market, and BitClout Holdings gets access to more capital, which will help it team-up with more businesses. More businesses means a more robust BitClout ecosystem.

