Stryten Manufacturing Supports Rivers of Recovery's Mission to Assist Wounded Combat Veterans

Eagen, Minnesota, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivers of Recovery (RoR) is pleased to announce that Stryten Manufacturing LLC (www.stryten.com) has provided a generous financial donation to support wounded U.S. combat veterans participating in Rivers of Recovery programs. The donation will directly support combat veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress, mild traumatic brain injury, and other psychological wounds of war by allowing them to go through RoR’s unique rehabilitation program at no cost to them.

“We are privileged to call many military veterans our colleagues here at Stryten,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer of Stryten. “We recognize the challenges many have returning from combat, and we gladly support Rivers of Recovery in their work providing outdoor recreational therapy activities combined with other proven treatment.”

“At Stryten, we are passionate about supporting our military veterans,” said Mike Judd, Chief Operating Officer of Stryten. “Rivers of Recovery makes a significant impact on the lives of returning soldiers, providing mental and physical treatment that will help them reconnect with themselves and others in civilian life. Their experiential rehabilitation approach is changing lives, and we’re proud to be a part of that mission.”

From submarines to subcompacts, Stryten builds innovative battery solutions that power everything from warehouses and distribution centers to cars, trains and trucks. Their stored energy solutions include lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that help companies make smart fleet design decisions. Stryten is committed to supporting and employing military veterans.

“Stryten’s donation will have an immediate impact on combat veterans participating in our organization,” said Amy V. Simon, Executive Director of Rivers of Recovery. “May is also National Military Appreciation Month, and we really appreciate their efforts to honor both active and former members of our armed forces. We are truly grateful to Stryten for taking a leadership role in addressing the needs of our nation’s wounded warriors.”

Rivers of Recovery is an innovative, national nonprofit that uses outdoor-based activities to effectively treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety in combat veterans and active duty military. The organization has achieved national media attention for its unique programs and results-driven treatments, which combine fly fishing and other outdoor activities with a scientifically designed curriculum of therapeutic techniques.

For more information about Rivers of Recovery, please visit www.riversofrecovery.org or contact Amy V. Simon at amy@riversofrecovery.org.

About Stryten Manufacturing

Stryten Manufacturing builds innovative battery solutions that power everything from warehouses and distribution centers to cars, trains and trucks. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we keep people on the move and essential supply chains running. Our stored energy solutions include lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that help companies make smart fleet design decisions. A technology leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing battery solutions for today’s most recognized brands in manufacturing, distribution and retail. Stryten partners with our customers to meet the growing demand for reliable energy storage capacity now and into the future. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

About Rivers of Recovery

Rivers of Recovery was founded in 2008 by Dan T. Cook to help combat veterans overcome the invisible scars of war. As an industry leader in veteran rehabilitation, Rivers of Recovery utilizes a medically designed curriculum coupled with outdoor recreational activities to treat combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), minor Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), stress, anxiety and depression.