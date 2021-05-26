New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HPV Testing And Pap Test Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Type, By Application, By Product, By Technology, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075851/?utm_source=GNW



The global HPV testing and Pap test market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028. Introduction of innovative tests, increasing awareness programs, rising public-private investments, and high incidence of HPV infections are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.



Cervical cancer is a global problem, affecting millions of women.As per the Globocan estimates, in 2020, around 604,127 new cases of cervix and uterine cancer cases were diagnosed globally, which led to around 341,831 deaths in the same year.



According to the WHO, 99% of cervical cancer cases are linked with HPV infection.Such a high incidence and mortality rate of the disease has created a major demand for innovative and accurate screening for early detection and management.



In addition, approval of novel testing solutions and services to upsurge screening rates is further anticipated to support market growth.In April 2020, Roche received FDA approval for its cobas HPV screening to be used on cobas 6800/8800 Systems, a fully automated and high-throughput system.



Also, in February 2019, the Japanese company CMIC Healthcare Co., Ltd. launched SelCheck Cervical Cancer, a self-collect HPV test service focused on increasing the frequency of screening rates in the country.



The outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and nationwide lockdowns due to it in key geographies has drastically reduced the routine cervical cancer screening procedures. According to the data published by the CDC, due to stay-at-home order, the cervical cancer screening rate decreases by around 80% in California, U.S. Thus, such decreased testing rates have negatively affected the overall revenue growth of the market in 2020. However, increasing government initiatives to control the reducing testing rates is anticipated to offset the impact of Covid-19 in the near future. For instance, in February 2021, NHS England initiated a trial and offered at-home HPV testing kits to more than 31,000 women to carry out screening in the privacy and convenience of their own homes. This trial aims to increase the HPV screening rate in the country.



• Based on test type, the Pap test segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, owing to its widespread use in cervical cancer screening programs

• By application, the cervical cancer screening segment dominated the market in 2020, due to its higher incidence and mortality rates

• By product type, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to its repetitive use to conduct testing in hospitals and laboratories

• The PCR segment is projected to show the fastest growth rate in the technology segment, owing to the enactment of new recommendations to use DNA HPV testing

• In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness lucrative growth as a result of the growing demand for HPV and Pap tests from emerging economies, such as China and India with a huge target population

