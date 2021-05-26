Vytex to Deliver Opening Plenary Session at International Latex Conference on Latex Innovations & Sustainability

WORCESTER, MA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) Director, Ranjit K. Matthan, PhD, will deliver the opening plenary session of Rubber & Plastics News’ signature latex event, The International Latex Conference (ILC) July 20-22. The session, titled “Innovations and Sustainability in Natural Rubber Latex - The New Paradigm” will be presented at 10:00 AM-11:00 AM ET, July 20, 2021. Co-Authors of the Dr. Matthan’s presentation are:

William Doyle – Vytex ™ Product Development Consultant, Vystar Corp.

™ Product Development Consultant, Vystar Corp. John Heath - Director, Latex, Corrie MacColl Ltd.

Ltd. Joseph John – Director, Polymer Consultancy Services Ltd.

The conference is all virtual this year. Registration is free for a limited time to industry suppliers and manufacturers via the event website .

The opening session will provide an overview and update of the trends of the natural rubber latex industry, from plantations to products, while noting the impact of the pandemic. A special focus is the Vystar-Corrie MacColl partnership on innovations and market developments that can potentially extend the application scope and spectrum for Ultra Low Protein Natural Rubber Latex and its mechanochemically modified solid derivative products. The session will also address the latex route entry into the synthetic rubber and plastics performance domains, as well as their possible impact in a more stringent regulatory environment. Additionally, the session will discuss the colloidal and compositional properties of some of these emerging latex intermediates and the bio elastoplastic/thermoplastic characteristics of these innovations.



“Latex is in higher demand than ever, supplies are limited and not easily expanded and prices are volatile, so it is critical that we utilize it in the most efficient way possible,” stated Dr. Matthan. “Our recent developments in collaboration with our partners at the Indian Rubber Manufactu rers Research Association (IRMRA) and Corrie MacColl Limited, have yielded product that is sustainably and renewably sourced, more eco-friendly, and stronger and more durable for a safer extended useful life".

Dr. Matthan added, “While global travel is difficult, we are grateful that technology is enabling us to continue our progress and to join with our colleagues worldwide in sharing these important advancements. Conferences such as ILC have proven time and again to be fertile grounds for new collaborative partnerships, ideas and business development opportunities, as sharing of developments inspires further enhancements and adoption of improved products to meet industry needs.”



Vystar’s Vytex ™ is a rubber hydrocarbon material with the proteins and non-rubber components that cause allergies removed to create an ultra-pure latex and dry rubber with a more compact molecular network of greater durability and flexibility that is virtually odor free with a reduced risk of developing or triggering contact allergies. Vytex is ideal for applications such as medical devices, catheters, tubing, condoms and gloves. Other products include foam mattresses, toppers, pillows, cushions, balloons, adhesives, sports equipment, footwear, apparel and threads. It is compatible with several synthetic rubbers which also enables their synergistic and symbiotic usage.

Vystar recently announced partnerships with Corrie MacColl Global for sustainable sourcing, market development, manufacturing, sales & distribution, and with IRMRA to develop viscoelastic deproteinized natural rubber (DPNR) compounds having properties for expanding its applications in specific new arenas such as green tires, biodegradable and other unique bioelastoplast product lines.

For details on Vytex licensing, deproteinization or purchase, contact info@vytex.com or 508-791-9114 or visit Vytex.com .

# # #

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

Contacts:

Vystar

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Distributor Opportunities: Steve Rotman, CEO, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, product development and delivery, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.









Attachment