Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call

Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator, announced today that it will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on May 27, 2021, at 2 PM MST/4 PM EST.



The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Draganfly CEO, Cameron Chell, who will review the Company’s milestones, CFO, Paul Sun, who will review the Company’s financial results for FY2020 and Q1 2021 which are planned to be filed after market on Wednesday, May 26th. Draganfly President, Scott Larson will be facilitating pre-submitted and live chat questions and answers.

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com .

Q1 2021 milestones include:

Secured $1.0 M flight services contract to deploy EagleEye™ AI flight services with Windfall Geotek Inc. Windfall Geotek flies mining prospect with magnetometers with data placed into EagleEye™ and provides recommended targets for mining companies to drill.





Raised US$16.450 million through the issuance of securities under the Company’s Regulation A offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





Entered into an agreement with Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to advance UAV delivery technology, which will include (i) designing, developing, and testing of a cargo system for medical delivery to be ‎mounted on a variety of drones including VTOL rotary and fixed-wing platforms, (ii) developing test protocols, operational procedures, and standards for Beyond Visual ‎Line of Sight medical delivery operation within the framework of ‎Transport Canada, US Federal Aviation Agency, and European ‎Union Aviation Safety Agency procedures and protocols and (iii) developing an operational manual for BVLOS operation of heavy lifting and long ‎endurance RPASS to be used for commercial application under an Air ‎Operator’s Certificate. ‎





Partnership with Steve Wozniak’s K-12 program Woz ED to be the exclusive supplier of drones to Woz ED’s drone program across its ‎national K-12 curriculum pursuant to a memorandum of understanding with Woz ED with the objective to create the terms and conditions surrounding a business agreement. The memorandum of understanding automatically terminates after 60 days; however, the Company anticipates entering into a definitive agreement with Woz ED during Q2 2021.





Talladega College implemented Vital Intelligence Smart Vital assessment platform, Vital Signs Assessment Stations, and Social Distancing awareness technologies to be used campus-wide to detect potential symptoms of COVID-19.





Portage County Sheriff’s Department deployed Vital Intelligence Technology to be used to pre-screen inmates and detainees before bringing them into detention.





Barrett-Jackson Auction Company implementing Draganfly’s Safely Opening Sites protocol for its March 2021 collector car auction in Scottsdale, AZ. including patented drone technology of the Varigard one-of-a-kind, revolutionary organic sanitizer that provides up to 24-hour of pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy.





Designed and delivered Vital Intelligence technology into The 517 Group’s Hospitality and Entertainment Service Organization.





Selected by Coldchain Technology Services, LLC to develop, deploy and operate solutions for the delivery of medical supplies, medicine, and vaccines. The Company signed a definitive agreement with Coldchain in Q2 2021.





Entered into a memorandum of understanding with Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc‎.‎ for the development of a drone-based non-lethal air support defense system‎. The Company signed a definitive agreement with Integrated Launcher Solutions in Q2 2021.





Selected by Knightscope to integrate mobile Vital Sign Screening technology into its autonomous security robots.





Issued new delivery drone patent for variable center of gravity vertical take-off and landing aircraft. US Patent No. 10,807,707 is an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) configured for both vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) and fixed-wing flight operations include forward, and aft wing assemblies mounted to the fuselage, each wing assembly including port and starboard nacelles terminating in motor-driven rotors powered by an onboard control system capable of adjusting rotor speeds.





Closed acquisition of assets from Vital Intelligence ‎‎Inc. on March 25, 2021, in consideration for (a) a cash payment of $500,000 with ‎‎$250,000 paid at closing and ‎‎‎$250,000 to be paid on the six-month anniversary date of ‎closing; and (b) ‎6,000,000 units of the ‎‎Company with each unit being comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share ‎‎purchase warrant. The units are subject to ‎‎escrow with 1,500,000 units released at closing and the remainder to be released ‎‎upon the Company reaching certain revenue milestones received from the purchased assets. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share for a period of 24 ‎months at an exercise price of $2.67 per common share and the Company can accelerate the ‎expiry date of the warrants after one year in the event the underlying common shares ‎have a value of at ‎least 30% greater than the exercise price of the warrants.



About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎information” as ‎defined under ‎‎applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎and information can ‎generally be identified by the use ‎‎of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, ‎‎‎“plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎results, ‎‎estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are ‎‎inherently subject to significant ‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. ‎Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are ‎‎subject to ‎various ‎known and unknown ‎risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ‎‎ability of the ‎Company to control or ‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the ‎Company’s actual results, ‎‎performance or ‎achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎‎expressed or implied ‎thereby, ‎‎and are ‎developed based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other ‎factors set ‎‎out here ‎in, ‎including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other ‎‎public ‎health ‎crises, including the ‎current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎the novel coronavirus known as ‎COVID-19 ‎‎on the ‎Company’s business, ‎operations and financial ‎‎‎‎‎condition, the successful integration of ‎‎‎‎technology, the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎uncertainties relating to ‎‎‎the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎uncertainty of cost ‎‎‎‎estimates and the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory ‎‎‎‎restrictions, liability, ‎‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks and uncertainties ‎‎‎disclosed under the ‎‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed with ‎‎‎securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com. ‎The Company ‎‎‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as ‎required by applicable ‎‎‎law. ‎Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on ‎‎‎‎information currently available. No ‎forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual ‎‎‎future results may vary ‎materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are ‎advised not to ‎place undue reliance ‎‎‎on forward-looking statements or information.‎