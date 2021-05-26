New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vector Type, By Workflow, By Application, By End Use, By Disease, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075847/?utm_source=GNW



Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends



The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2028. The robust pipeline for gene therapies and viral-vector-based vaccines has primarily driven the market.



Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for viral vectors has rapidly increased especially in vaccinology.This led to expanding manufacturing capabilities by operating players to meet the growing demand.



The application of these vectors in vaccine development has witnessed significant growth in 2020.



Also, an increase in the number of gene therapy-based discovery programs initiated by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the demand for scalable production of gene therapy vectors. Owing to this, several private and public agencies are providing funds to accelerate advancements in the manufacturing processes for viral vectors.



Besides, the implementation of single-use technology can lead to significant savings in capital, operating costs, materials, and labor.The use of this equipment will enhance efficiency and improve flexibility, leading to high yields of the final product.



Thus, advancements in single-use technology directly impact revenue growth in this space.



Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

• The Adeno Associated Virus (AAV) segment accounted for the significant revenue share in 2020. High usage and promising results in gene therapy clinical trials have boosted its adoption

• Moreover, several biopharma companies are offering their viral vector platform for the development of AAV-based gene therapy products, thereby driving the segment

• The downstream processing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share. This can be attributed to the availability of advanced purification products

• Owing to the rising demand for cost-effective and scalable manufacturing processes, companies are involved in the development of the upstream cell culture processes

• This is anticipated to result in the notable growth of the upstream processing segment

• The vaccinology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020

• The SARS-COV-2 pandemic has supplemented the use of vectors in this segment

• With the active engagement of the research community in the R&D of advanced therapies, research institutes captured the maximum revenue share in the market

• The initiation of several R&D programs by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to combat the COVID-19 crisis would further propel market growth

• A rapidly growing pipeline of advanced therapy products for various cancer types has led to lucrative revenue generation in the cancer segment

• North America maintained its dominance in 2020 owing to the high number of entities engaged in offering products and services for viral vector manufacturing in the U.S.

• Furthermore, the remarkable success of viral vector-based Kymriah, Yescarta, and ZOLGENSMA in the U.S. has also contributed to regional dominance

• In Asia Pacific, the market is projected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to industrialization and clinical transformation of gene therapy in the region

• Companies continue to make focused attempts to expand their manufacturing facilities as well as service portfolio to maintain their market presence

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075847/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________