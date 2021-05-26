New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scaffold Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Disease Type, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075844/?utm_source=GNW



The global scaffold technology market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the growing popularity of bioprinting for mimicking the tissue microenvironment in printed 3D tissue models. The need to expand the horizon of multidisciplinary research areas has supplemented the adoption of scaffold technologies in 3D printed models.



For instance, in October 2021, researchers integrated novel biomaterial scaffold-guided regeneration for multiple periodontal tissues.The incorporation of advanced imaging modalities along with 3D printing has facilitated non-invasive tracking of in vivo degradation of scaffolds.



The advent of such technologies is expected to propel the adoption of scaffolds in tissue engineering and regeneration, thereby providing considerable momentum to market growth.



Additionally, the development of novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, have been largely favored in the wake of the pandemic outbreak of SARS-COV-2 infection.Expanding research activities in the field of tissue engineering have led to the advent of scaffold-based vaccine systems, which have the potential tocombatCOVID-19.



Progress in this area is expected to cause a surge in the adoption of advanced medical technologies in COVID-19 vaccine development and research.



Furthermore, researchers are proactively using in vitro human lung tissue models developed using tissue-engineered for the understanding of mechanisms of the infection and host-pathogen interface. The application of tissue engineering is used for culturing multiple pulmonary cell lines, improving the relevance of in vitro models, and the use of 3D scaffolds that mimic native pulmonary architecture.



• The hydrogels segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to advantages such as high biocompatibility, thermal reversibility, and strong cellular activities, contributing to its increasing adoption rate

• The nanofiber-based scaffolds segment is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to the growing advancements such as 3D molding for developing 3D nanofiber membranes

• The stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering segment held the largest revenue share in 2020

• This growth is attributed to the expanding adoption of scaffolds in the aesthetic procedure, wound healing, periodontology, and colorectal surgeries

• The drug discovery segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

• Scaffolds play a vital role in the elucidation of molecular reasons for the activity of drug candidate in toxicity screening procedures, which is expected to impact the growth of medical technology in this segment

• The orthopedics, musculoskeletal, and spine segment held a substantial market share in 2020 due to an increase in the popularity of regenerative medicines

• Regenerative medicines can offer various lower risk substitutes to allograft surgery, thereby supplementing the adoption of the technology in this segment

• The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to their high engagement in new drug discovery and development

• North America held the largest revenue share in 2020. Growth in this region is owing to the presence of key players and extensive R&D activities

• Companies operating in the market are entering into partnership for developing 3D cell culture models

• For instance, in March 2021, PELOBiotech GmbH entered in partnership with Rigenerand SRL for developing 3D Cell Culture models. The company distributed its VITVO handheld bioreactor which is integrated with a scaffold for establishing in vitro 3D cell culture model that is used in pre-clinical investigations and research applications

