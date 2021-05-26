New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-cell Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Workflow, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075840/?utm_source=GNW



Single-cell Analysis Market Growth & Trends



The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2028. Expeditious technological advancements over the years have enabled a comprehensive analysis of transcriptome and genome in an individual cell.



Single-cell technology helps in assessing cellular heterogeneity and aids in the analysis of pathways and processes at the molecular level.This technology is evolving at a rapid pace with applications in oncology, immunology, and others.



Moreover, the introduction of advanced devices that simplify transcriptomic and proteomics procedures is driving the market.



Advances in single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) allow researchers to thoroughly investigate unexplored rare cell types.The development of the microfluidics method has significantly broadened the implementation of single-cell genomic/transcriptomic analysis in the biomedical field.



A substantial number of microfluidic devices have been modified for cell dissociation and tissue digestion.



The increasing number of research publications is representative of the increasing investment flow in R&D in this market.As the R&D activities are the base of innovation, these investments signify a healthy growth possibility for this market.



Moreover, researchers are engaged in assessing spatial heterogeneity in gene expression profiles at a single cellular level; thus, are anticipated to boost the uptake of consumables and instruments for the analysis.



Single-cell Analysis Market Report Highlights

• The consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share due to the high adoption and demand of products offered under this segment

• Given the wide availability of different forms of reagents, this segment is responsible for constant revenue generation

• Owing to the high-end features and the technically advanced analytical options, automated instruments contributed to maximum revenue share

• The oncology segment is majorly benefited by the advancements in single-cell analysis methods

• To avoid risks associated with cancer therapy, single-cell analysis techniques are being heavily adopted for cancer genomics

• There is increasing demand for prenatal diagnosis and non-invasive techniques for the detection of single-gene disorders associated with the fetus

• This has increased the adoption of single-cell analysis for prenatal diagnosis

• Single-cell analysis is being widely employed by various end-users, ranging from academic research institutes to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

• Academic and research institutes held a significant share due to wide usage across various studies

• North America dominated the 2020 global market owing to the increasing R&D of robust therapies and disease diagnosis

• Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, with India and China at the forefront

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN NV, Illumina Inc., Merck Millipore, BGI, Fluidigm Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are some prominent entities in this space.

• Companies have focused on the development of new innovative products to gain a competitive advantage

