Anduin Launches “AI Work-to-Cash Summer Series” to Help Firms Reimagine Billing & Collections

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anduin , a new technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycles with artificial intelligence, today announces the company is rolling out an educational, content-driven “AI Work-to-Cash Summer Series” to assist firms in strategic planning during the summer months. Each month will feature a different theme related to the value of introducing AI into firms’ work-to-cash cycles. Insight will be delivered to the market through educational and thought leadership content in the form of webinars, articles, guides, surveys, and blogs.



The planned topics are geared to firm leaders and partners. Each month, Anduin will take a deep dive into a specific area of opportunity related to firm billing, collections, and payment processing:

June: “How AI can help your firm win and retain more business through a superior client billing experience”

July: “How AI can help your firm revolutionize your back-office accounts receivable operations to save time and liberate partners”

August: “How AI can help your firm make better data-driven decisions that grow margins and speed up cash flow”



The series kicks off in June with a webinar hosted by Anduin cofounder Pat Morrell: “Creating a Better Client Experience Through a Better (AI-Powered) Work-to-Cash Cycle.” This webinar will expand on research Anduin published in its white paper by the same name (available now for download here ).

To receive webinar details, email updates, and early access to content, sign up for Summer Series updates here . Additional Summer Series content will often feature accounting profession thought leaders beyond the Anduin team, and all content will be posted on Anduin’s AI Work-to-Cash Summer Series webpage.

“We’re stoked to explore these exciting growth ideas with accounting firm leaders this summer,” states Anduin CEO and cofounder, Justin Adams. “Since we launched our Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform in January, we’ve seen a huge groundswell of interest—even during the busy tax season! As more and more Top 400 firms have used Anduin’s platform, our team has gained more and more insight into the ROI value of introducing AI into billing and collections. Knowing that most firm leaders are heading into strategic planning meetings this summer, we want to pay it forward and share what we’ve learned with them. Get ready: we’ve got some big ideas coming!”

About Anduin

Anduin helps accounting firms streamline their billing process, speed up their cash flow and delight their clients (without replacing their PM system). Our Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform automates, shortens and improves time-consuming processes like invoice prep, collections and payments, and liberates high-value partners and staff to deliver more to clients and work at the highest end of their license. Benefits to accounting firms include: partners can save time, bill faster, and shed administrative headaches; finance leaders can reduce days-in-AR, speed up client payments, and smooth out cash flow; executives can better protect financial health with predictive insights and controls, and they can improve their firm reputation by offering clients a fast and easy billing experience.

