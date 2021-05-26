STEALTHGAS INC. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Fleet utilization of 98.7% with 50 days of technical off hire mainly as a result of one drydocking completed within Q1 2021.

Operational utilization of 93.1% mainly due to 15 of our ships having a predominant presence in the spot market - equivalent to 31.2% of voyage days.

61% of fleet days secured on period charters for the remainder of 2021, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating approximately $87 million (excluding vessels in joint ventures) in contracted revenues. Period coverage for the remainder of Q2 21’ is currently 80%.

Sale and delivery in Q2 21’, of the 35,000 cbm MGC vessel, the Gaschem Hamburg (2010 built), owned by our MGC joint venture arrangement, for a price of $34 million generating an aggregate gain, for the Joint Venture, of $7 million.

Voyage revenues of $37.4 million in Q1 21’, an increase of $3.0 million compared to Q1 20’ mostly due to a 58% decrease in the fleet’s bareboat activity where revenues are inherently lower than those earned from time charter and spot activity.

Net income of $0.8 million for Q1 21’ corresponding to an EPS of $0.02 compared to net income of $3.0 million corresponding to an EPS of $0.08 in the same period of last year.

EBITDA of $13.4 million in Q1 21’ compared to $16.5 million in Q1 20’ - due to lower operational utilization as a result of higher spot activity.

Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at 37.7%, and a quarter over quarter reduction in finance costs by $1.1 million.

Total cash, including restricted cash, of $52.9 million with no capital expenditure commitments in the near future.

________________________

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

First Quarter 2021 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $37.4 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to revenues of $34.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, mainly due to seven vessels, now operating either in the spot market or under a time charter contract which were employed on bareboat charters in the same period of last year.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $37.4 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to revenues of $34.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, mainly due to seven vessels, now operating either in the spot market or under a time charter contract which were employed on bareboat charters in the same period of last year. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $6.9 million and $15.1 million, respectively, compared to $2.8 million and $13.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The $4.1 million increase in voyage expenses is attributed to the 260% increase in spot days. Due to our increased spot activity, we witnessed this quarter a sharp increase of both port expenses and bunker costs, particularly as we had two of our product tankers operating in the spot market. The 14.4% increase in vessels’ operating expenses compared to the same period of 2020, is a result of seven fewer vessels on bareboat, which vessels are now operating either on time charter or in the spot market along with an increase of our daily crew costs crew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $6.9 million and $15.1 million, respectively, compared to $2.8 million and $13.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The $4.1 million increase in voyage expenses is attributed to the 260% increase in spot days. Due to our increased spot activity, we witnessed this quarter a sharp increase of both port expenses and bunker costs, particularly as we had two of our product tankers operating in the spot market. The 14.4% increase in vessels’ operating expenses compared to the same period of 2020, is a result of seven fewer vessels on bareboat, which vessels are now operating either on time charter or in the spot market along with an increase of our daily crew costs crew due to the COVID-19 pandemic. General and administrative expenses: for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively. This $0.3 million increase compared to the same period of last year is primarily due to some one–off legal expenses and some management fees to unaffiliated third parties.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively. This $0.3 million increase compared to the same period of last year is primarily due to some one–off legal expenses and some management fees to unaffiliated third parties. Drydocking costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the first quarter of 2021 relate to the drydocking of one vessel and to the drydocking preparation of four vessels compared to the drydocking in progress of one vessel in the same period of last year.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the first quarter of 2021 relate to the drydocking of one vessel and to the drydocking preparation of four vessels compared to the drydocking in progress of one vessel in the same period of last year. Depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $9.5 million and $9.3 million, respectively.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $9.5 million and $9.3 million, respectively. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $3.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The $1.1 million decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the decline of LIBOR rates.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $3.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The $1.1 million decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the decline of LIBOR rates. Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was a gain of $1.1 million and a gain of $0.6 million, respectively. The $0.5 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to the profitability of our MGC joint venture arrangement which operated for the full Q1 21’ compared to approximately one month during Q1 20’.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was a gain of $1.1 million and a gain of $0.6 million, respectively. The $0.5 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to the profitability of our MGC joint venture arrangement which operated for the full Q1 21’ compared to approximately one month during Q1 20’. As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $0.8 million, compared to net income of $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was 37.9 million and 39.4 million, respectively. This decrease in the number of shares is a result of our share buyback program and the tender offer that was completed in April 2020.

of $0.8 million, compared to net income of $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was 37.9 million and 39.4 million, respectively. This decrease in the number of shares is a result of our share buyback program and the tender offer that was completed in April 2020. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $0.02 compared to earnings per share of $0.08 for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $0.02 compared to earnings per share of $0.08 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income was $0.6 million or $0.02 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to adjusted net income of $3.1 million or $0.08 per share for the same period of last year.

was $0.6 million or $0.02 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to adjusted net income of $3.1 million or $0.08 per share for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $13.4 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the three months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $13.4 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 41.6 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 41.0 vessels for the same period of 2020.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements:

A one year time charter extension for its 2009 built product tanker the Falcon Mayram, to a Tanker Operator until September 2022.

A one year time charter for its 2008 built product tanker the Magic Wand, to a National Oil Company until March 2022.

A one year time charter extension for its 2015 built LPG carrier the Eco Universe, to an Oil Major until February 2022.

A six months time charter extension for its 2007 built LPG carrier the Gas Flawless, to an International LPG Trader until December 2021.

A six months time charter extension for its 2018 built LPG carrier the Eco Freeze, to an International LPG Trader until October 2021.

A four months time charter for its 2012 built LPG carrier the Gas Husky, to a Major Commodity Trader until September 2021.

A three months time charter extension for its 2012 built LPG carrier the Gas Esco, to an International LPG Trader until September 2021.

A two months time charter extension for its 2016 built LPG carrier the Eco Dominator, to an International LPG Trader until June 2021.

A two months time charter extension for its 2021 built LPG carrier the Eco Blizzard, to an International LPG Trader until June 2021.

A one month time charter for its 2015 built LPG carrier the Eco Dream, to an oil Major until May 2021.

With these charters, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $87 million.

Total anticipated fleet days of our fleet is 61% covered with charter contracts for the remainder of 2021.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

Our performance in the first quarter of 2021 was still governed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although demand for small LPG carriers slightly strengthened and rates seem to have gained a positive momentum these effects began to materialize towards the end of the quarter, thus were not reflected in our results for Q1 2021.

Due to market conditions our presence in the spot market remained high and compared to the last quarter of the year what mostly undermined our spot profitability was the operation of two of our product tankers in the spot market for the whole duration of the quarter- thus incurring high voyage costs against poor freight compensation.

What we find important amidst these market conditions is that we have designed our fleet employment so as to grasp the positive market turn expected with the remission of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have 16 vessels concluding their period employment up until the end of 2021 and along with our ships currently in the spot market gives us the opportunity to re-charter 60% of our fleet at a time when hopefully the market is expected to improve.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 49 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 45 LPG carriers, including seven Joint Venture vessels. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 401,488 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, or impact or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

FLEET DATA Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Average number of vessels (1) 41.00 41.61 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 41 42 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 3,811 3,745 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 3,788 3,695 Fleet utilization (4) 99.4% 98.7% Total charter days for fleet (5) 3,468 2,543 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 320 1,152 Fleet operational utilization (7) 97.8% 93.1%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before loss on derivatives excluding swap interest received/(paid). EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and loss on derivatives.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Three Months Period Ended March 31st, 2020 2021 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net Income 3,012,718 755,880 Plus loss on derivatives 68,695 5,582 Plus swap interest received/(paid) 5,623 (141,446) Adjusted Net Income 3,087,036 620,016 Net income - EBITDA Net income 3,012,718 755,880 Plus interest and finance costs 4,233,197 3,145,438 Less interest income (112,960) (2,544) Plus depreciation 9,321,961 9,547,131 EBITDA 16,454,916 13,445,905 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 3,012,718 755,880 Plus loss on derivatives 68,695 5,582 Plus interest and finance costs 4,233,197 3,145,438 Less interest income (112,960) (2,544) Plus depreciation 9,321,961 9,547,131 Adjusted EBITDA 16,523,611 13,451,487 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net income 3,012,718 755,880 Adjusted net income 3,087,036 620,016 Weighted average number of shares 39,401,882 37,858,437 EPS - Basic and Diluted 0.08 0.02 Adjusted EPS 0.08 0.02





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021

Revenues Revenues 34,376,758 37,415,681 Expenses Voyage expenses 2,391,269 6,468,008 Voyage expenses - related party 425,684 465,203 Charter hire expenses 322,363 -- Vessels' operating expenses 13,005,546 14,817,026 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 225,500 258,500 Dry-docking costs 168,796 610,260 Management fees - related party 1,336,010 1,448,450 General and administrative expenses 567,676 941,782 Depreciation 9,321,961 9,547,131 Total expenses 27,764,805 34,556,360 Income from operations 6,611,953 2,859,321 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (4,233,197) (3,145,438) Loss on derivatives (68,695) (5,582) Interest income 112,960 2,544 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 952 (33,219) Other expenses, net (4,187,980) (3,181,695) Income before equity in earnings of investees 2,423,973 (322,374) Equity earnings in joint ventures 588,745 1,078,254 Net Income 3,012,718 755,880 Earnings per share - Basic & Diluted 0.08 0.02 Weighted average number of shares -Basic & Diluted 39,401,882 37,858,437





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars) December 31, March 31, 2020 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 38,242,411 37,021,517 Trade and other receivables 3,602,764 6,186,809 Other current assets 309,608 355,304 Claims receivable 120,547 120,547 Inventories 3,687,098 4,219,225 Advances and prepayments 782,125 1,448,816 Restricted cash 1,308,971 1,814,672 Total current assets 48,053,524 51,166,890 Non current assets Advances for vessel under construction 6,539,115 -- Operating lease right-of-use assets -- 171,697 Vessels, net 832,335,059 853,144,099 Other receivables 26,427 -- Restricted cash 13,488,820 14,017,024 Investments in joint ventures 43,177,657 44,255,911 Deferred finance charges 385,705 -- Total non current assets 895,952,783 911,588,731 Total assets 944,006,307 962,755,621 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 4,659,861 8,566,020 Trade accounts payable 9,974,751 12,110,214 Accrued and other liabilities 3,773,499 3,690,530 Operating lease liabilities -- 91,590 Customer deposits 968,000 968,000 Deferred income 2,995,657 4,148,240 Fair value of derivatives 141,447 -- Current portion of long-term debt 40,547,892 42,421,366 Total current liabilities 63,061,107 71,995,960 Non current liabilities Fair value of derivatives 5,099,464 4,735,382 Operating lease liabilities -- 80,107 Long-term debt 311,249,321 320,222,212 Total non current liabilities 316,348,785 325,037,701 Total liabilities 379,409,892 397,033,661 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 431,836 431,836 Treasury stock (25,373,380) (25,373,380) Additional paid-in capital 499,564,087 499,564,087 Retained earnings 94,926,695 95,682,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,952,823) (4,583,158) Total stockholders' equity 564,596,415 565,721,960 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 944,006,307 962,755,621



