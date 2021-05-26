COLORESCIENCE® EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING TOTAL PROTECTION™ FACE SHIELD OFFERINGS

Carlsbad, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorescience®, a leading dermatologist-recommended skincare company, is pleased to announce the launch of two new additions to its award-winning Total Protection™ Face Shield line of all-mineral sunscreens. New Face Shield Flex SPF 50 ($45) and Face Shield Matte SPF 50 ($39) feature the brand’s proprietary EnviroScreen® Technology to provide comprehensive protection from environmental aggressors.

Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Tiffany Clay of Dermatology Affiliates in Atlanta, GA, shares her enthusiasm for bringing these targeted solutions to her patients, stating, “With so many sunscreen choices available, my patients trust me to recommend the option that best fits their preferences, skin tone and/ or type. With the launch of Face Shield Flex SPF 50, I can offer color coverage for a range of skin tones which encourages their daily use of sunscreen. The flexibility of the tone-adapting shades is especially important for my patients with deeper skin tones who are in search of an all-mineral sunscreen with color coverage.”

Available in four flexible shades, Total Protection™ Face Shield Flex SPF 50 provides tone-adapting color coverage in a lightweight formula with a demi-matte finish. Its novel use of micro-encapsulated iron oxides offers color coverage that blooms in fingertips and adjusts as it is blended into skin. This uniquely enables each shade to provide medium, buildable coverage for a range of skin tones and undertones.

Total Protection™ Face Shield Matte SPF 50 was developed to complement the brand’s 2020 launch of its Total Protection™ Sheer Matte SPF 30 Sunscreen Brush and serve as an additional offering for patients with oily and acneic skin. Like its brush-on counterpart, Face Shield Matte SPF 50 is formulated with silicone-treated powders that have been clinically proven to absorb excess sebum, reduce shine, and leave the skin comfortably mattified with the appearance of pores minimized.

As a proponent of the brand’s oil-absorbing Total Protection™ Sheer Matte SPF 30 Sunscreen Brush, Dr. Clay adds that she is, “thrilled to have the perfect complement in a lotion that is not greasy and adheres to skin to mattify and reduce shine with the launch of Face Shield Matte SPF 50. This is the perfect first layer of protection for patients with oily, blemish-prone skin who often avoid traditional lotion sunscreens. The addition of these two Face Shield options is a huge win for my patients and all consumers looking for the most comprehensive, all-mineral defense from sun and environmental aggressors.”

Sanem Ahearn, Vice President of Marketing, notes, “Our Total Protection™ products with EnviroScreen® have been a game changer in sun and environmental protection and our Face Shield products have become physician and consumer favorites. We are proud to conduct thorough testing that extends beyond UV protection and water resistance to bring scientific rigor to HEV (or blue) light defense measurements as well as reduction in free radical formation and activity.”

Ms. Ahearn adds, “Launching Face Shields Flex SPF 50 and Matte SPF 50 brings even more options for different skin types and preferences, which we believe encourages the practice of daily sun protection. When sunscreen is easy to apply, comfortable to wear, and makes skin look great, people want to wear it.”

ABOUT ENVIROSCREEN® TECHNOLOGY

Colorescience’s proprietary EnviroScreen® Technology provides all-mineral protection from the damaging effects of UVA/UVB, HEV/blue light, infrared radiation, and environmental pollution. Patented, triple-coated non-nano mineral actives have demonstrated a 65% reduction in free radical formation when exposed to sun and pollution. In addition to this comprehensive defense from premature aging and skin damage, each product includes a blend of ingredients to improve skin’s health.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience® delivers clinically proven skin care and sun care innovations that are thoughtfully designed to improve overall skin health. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with clinically tested formulas that are trusted, recommended, and personally used by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with efficacious ingredients, Colorescience® products deliver immediate and long-term results that provide confidence for all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience premium products are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com.

Attachment