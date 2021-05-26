New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Workflow, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868768/?utm_source=GNW



The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to reach USD 51.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2028. The adoption rate and demand for single-use equipment have significantly increased in the past few years. This is due to the commercial advantages including cost and time-saving advantages associated with it, thereby driving the market.



The growing adoption of the equipment by in-house as well as contract biomanufacturers has spurred the investment flow in this space.Also, the market is witnessing notable advancements in various product portfolios such as stirring systems, bioreactor designs, disposable probes and sensors, and film technologies, thereby leading to strong revenue growth.



Furthermore, the implementation of big data and machine-learning technologies exhibits great potential in advancing single-use-based biomanufacturing processes.



Several manufactures have begun shifting towards automation to ease the process and reduce cost margin.Besides, considering the improved efficiency of disposables in accelerating the biopharmaceuticals production, end-users are undertaking various initiatives to convert their bioprocessing unit into a single-use unit.



This is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the operating technology and product supplier in the market during the forecast period.



• The simple and peripheral elements segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to diversification of products as well as their frequent usage

• For instance, disposable probes and sensors are witnessing robust growth in terms of adoption within the biopharmaceutical industry, thereby driving the segment

• Furthermore, the introduction of single-use bags integrated with adapters, automation, tubing, ports, connectors, and sensors have attributed to the significant share of this segment

• The apparatus and plants segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace owing to the expanding applications of products offered in this segment

• The flexibility offered by single-use bioreactor technology is one of the key factors driving investment in the segment

• Furthermore, the presence of a wide array of products for both upstream and downstream processing has resulted in the large revenue share of this segment

• Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are estimated as the largest key end-users of the market

• Facility expansion and increasing adoption of disposables by contract manufacturing organizations is playing a vital role in accelerating the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry

• North America dominated the market owing to the presence of strong research as well as the commercial base for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

• Moreover, the U.S. is the largest biopharmaceutical market that has positively influenced the adoption of single-use technologies in the region

• The shifting focus of U.S.-based companies from conventional manufacturing practices to disposable manufacturing systems also drives regional growth

• Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth with emerging markets such as China and Japan at the forefront

• Collaborations between domestic and global players for expansion of biomanufacturing capabilities is driving the market in the Asia Pacific

• Key companies are focusing on new product launches to sustain their position in the market

