Alphamin Provides an Update Following the Volcanic Eruption in Goma

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corporation (AFM:TSXV, “Alphamin”, or the “Company”) wishes to express its sincere condolences to the people of Goma following the loss of life and damage caused by the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano adjacent to the city of Goma.



The Company’s Bisie tin mine is located some 200km to the West of the city of Goma with established import and export routes via Beni (350km north of Goma) in the DRC, through Uganda and ultimately Kenya. These routes do not transverse via Goma and the export route is currently unaffected by lava flows. The Company does operate a small support office in the city of Goma and all staff are accounted for, safe and continue to support the operations in their existing roles. Some disruption of Government Services relating to export documentation has occurred and assuming no further volcanic eruptions, these services are expected to return to normal in the first week of June.

