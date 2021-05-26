MindBridge named to Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising AI Companies

Ottawa, Canada, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBridge, a pioneer in AI-powered risk discovery, has been named to the Forbes AI 50, a list of private companies recognized for their contribution and continued innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.

The Forbes list, now in its third edition, is compiled following a rigorous review process that includes algorithmic assessment and analysis by a panel of AI expert judges who “evaluated the finalists to find the 50 most compelling companies.”

MindBridge is the only Canadian organization listed, both confirming and validating itself as one of North America’s up-and-coming AI-embedded platforms, reaching beyond geographical boundaries with their groundbreaking, industry-leading risk discovery technology.

“We are in the midst of a global reform for audit and risk discovery,” founder of MindBridge, Solon Angel, notes. “At MindBridge, we put AI to work to increase the effectiveness of the corporate audit and the accuracy of financial reporting in capital markets. It is incredibly rewarding to have this work recognized not only for our organization, but for our partners and customers. Finance professionals and their growing workloads are often under-appreciated or altogether forgotten. We're working tirelessly to change that.”

For the MindBridge team, this announcement is another step in their continued effort to take their product and their brand “beyond audit.” The goal is to explore the potential of artificial intelligence to automate and augment the risk discovery process for firms, enterprises, governments, and more.

About Mindbridge

MindBridge, provider of the world’s leading risk discovery platform for financial integrity, helps auditors, accountants, and financial professionals to become more efficient and profitable. From transactional risk assessment to organizational process improvements, users are provided with the AI-embedded tools, visualized analytics, and in-depth resources they need for stronger analysis, assessments, and advisory services. Artificial intelligence and industry expertise set the MindBridge platform apart to surface errors, intentional or not. The organization has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in 2020 for its contribution to transforming the accounting and financial professions’ ability to analyze data. Founded in 2015 in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge serves customers in the audit and advisory, enterprise, government, and financial institution segments around the world. For more information, www.mindbridge.ai