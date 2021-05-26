Aviation Week Network Announces Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference, 2021 Program Excellence Awards Banquet Set for Oct. 19-20

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference, produced by Aviation Week Network, returns Oct. 19-20 with discussion of the aerospace and defense industry’s top issues, including acquisition updates, how several critical programs are dealing with digital transformation and open architecture requirements, and how innovation strategies are being developed using technology curves. In addition, Aviation Week will recognize the best in program leadership with its annual Program Excellence events.



Known as the industry’s leading network opportunity and intelligence event, DefenseChain will be held at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia. To register and learn more, visit defensechain.aviationweek.com.

The two-day DefenseChain Conference and Program Excellence Awards are designed for leaders and decision-makers from primes to their strategic suppliers and partners in the aerospace industry, including strategic planning and business development leaders, program and project managers, supply chain executives, market analysts, investment bankers and financial institutions.

Day one of the conference is designed to provide a broad perspective of the critical issues affecting businesses large and small in the defense and space sectors, from Defense Department acquisition practices to the decisions OEMs are making that affect the supply chain. Day two of the event will be highlighted by a panel discussion on open architecture systems being developed by the Defense Department and an approach to developing technology strategies that addresses the realities of time and competing resources. The sessions also include a discussion of disruptive program leadership.

The DefenseChain Conference concludes with the annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet where industry highlights the best in program and project execution.

In addition to suppliers and prime contractors from around the globe, the banquet includes members of the Program Excellence Evaluation Team: The Boeing Co., Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Parsons and Raytheon Technologies.

Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference and 2021 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards Banquet are sponsored by Siemens Digital Industries Software, Alderman & Company, CTG (Crestwood Technology Group), Meggitt Defense Systems, and Raytheon Intelligence & Space.



