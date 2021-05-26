Homie Loans Adds Dan Richards as Senior Vice President

Mortgage executive with tech marketing background will oversee the transition from broker to lender

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homie Loans , a mortgage brokerage that simplifies the traditional mortgage process and saves Homie customers thousands, has hired Dan Richards as Senior Vice President. A former executive vice president of Academy Mortgage Corporation, Richards brings years of experience and innovative thinking to the company at a time when consumers need an extra advantage to get the right home for their situation. His experience in streamlining the process and extensive industry knowledge will be invaluable to the company as it transitions from mortgage broker to mortgage lender in the coming year.

“I came to Homie Loans to have a real opportunity to make a difference in the experience of countless individuals and families seeking to afford a home,” said Richards. “At Homie Loans, I can look holistically at the entire experience of buying and selling with the aim of simplifying an outdated process and facilitating the ‘American Dream’ for everyone.”

Richards’ addition to the leadership team of the Homie Tech family is expected to unlock even more growth for Homie as it continues to execute on an aggressive expansion plan. Homie added three markets in 2020 and looks forward to adding additional markets in 2021. The company is in the process of hiring 1,000 new buyer agents across all markets to provide expert guidance to Homie customers during a potentially stressful process.

Richards’ initial focus will be on building a strong leadership team of mortgage professionals that look to disrupt the industry. He will also oversee the transition from mortgage broker to mortgage lender. This change will make it easier to explore unique offerings and infuse the Homie experience into the lending process while controlling the customer experience from start to finish. In an extremely competitive residential real estate environment, Richards believes that Homie Loans can be a secret weapon for homebuyers looking to secure their dream home.

Richards’ unique background influences his approach to constant improvement in the mortgage space. As a former tech marketer at Google and Microsoft and VP at a venture-backed startup, he pushes to challenge conventional methods and uses data to inform decision making.

“Making homeownership easy, affordable, and accessible to all is a lofty goal, but the commitment to improving an established, often cumbersome process is what drives us,” said Johnny Hanna, CEO of Homie. “Our ‘one-stop-shop model’ offers solutions to all the steps involved in the home buying and selling process and gives customers more choice and a better overall experience. Dan is the perfect fit as we look to improve the mortgage process and help our buyers secure their dream homes.”

