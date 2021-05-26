Hexagon Agility Provides Additional CNG (RNG) Fuel Systems to Estes

Costa Mesa, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon Agility, a world-leading provider of natural gas transportation solutions announced today that Estes Express Lines, the largest privately-owned freight carrier in North America, has ordered an additional 50 natural gas powered trucks with Hexagon Agility’s market-leading 175 diesel gallon equivalent (DGE) ProCab® compressed natural gas (CNG)/renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems.

Estes’ new trucks will be equipped with Cummins-Westport’s near-zero emissions natural gas engines and Hexagon Agility’s integrated Blue iQ®. These new trucks will be delivered in Spring of 2021 and used in Estes’ California fleet.

Estes has signed a fuel supply agreement to fuel its CNG trucks with RNG. RNG, made from organic waste, is a pipeline quality gas fully interchangeable with CNG and is the cleanest commercial fuel available. When sourced from farm waste, it can produce a negative-carbon footprint.

Estes was established in 1931 and currently ranks among the nation’s top 10 national less-than-truckload carriers with over 20,000 employees and a fleet of over 8,000 tractors and 30,000 trailers. These 50 new CNG/RNG trucks are in addition to Estes’ existing 21 CNG/RNG trucks operating throughout Texas.

“At Estes, we believe we have a responsibility to provide top-of-the-line transportation solutions while still remaining good stewards of the Earth,” said Michael Palmer, Estes Vice President of Fleet Services. “RNG is enabling us to drive towards carbon-negative performance while reducing costs in our LTL operations. With Hexagon Agility’s extensive expertise, we are fortunate to have them as our partner to help meet our sustainability goals.”

“Renewable natural gas is the lowest-emission fuel for truck fleets available today,” said Eric Bippus, Hexagon Agility’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Because its reliable, lower cost than diesel, and widely available, RNG is an excellent fuel choice for contract logistics fleets.”

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow us on social media.

About Estes Express Lines

Estes is the largest, privately-owned freight carrier in North America. As an asset-based transportation provider with a global footprint, Estes always goes the extra mile to deliver reliable freight solutions and exceptional service that keep its customers coming back. Ethical and honest, with over 90-years of freight shipping expertise, Estes has worked through the decades to build a robust fleet and vast network of over 10,000 doors and 265 terminals nationwide. And the company’s comprehensive transportation solutions are backed by its continued investment in technology resources, as well as the support of over 20,000 fiercely committed employees. Estes offers comprehensive freight shipping solutions, including Less Than Truckload (LTL), Volume and Truckload, Time Critical Guaranteed, Custom Shipping and Logistics, and Final Mile.

