Dark Fiber Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fiber Type, By Network Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

The global dark fiber network market size is estimated to reach USD 10.05 billion by 2028, according to the new report. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. The dark fiber has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management. Continuously increasing penetration of internet services, over the period, has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth. This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor responsible for market growth across the globe. The market is strongly supported by the companies with a high reliance on internet connectivity. These networks are highly beneficial for organizations with a high volume of data flow in their operation. These benefits include reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security.



In fiber-optic communications, fiber optic cables that are not yet put in service by a provider or carrier, are termed as dark fiber or unlit fiber.Network communications and telecom usually use the network, and currently, there are lots of dark fiber cables across the globe.



In regular fiber networks, information is sent through the cables in light pulses. Whereas, dark fiber networks are known to be ‘dark’ as no light or data is transmitted from it.



Dark fiber networks can be installed and set-up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations.Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an essential factor for the improvement and development of dark fiber networks.



DWDM occurs when many data signals are transmitted using the same optical fiber at the same time.Although these signals are transmitted around the same time, they are transmitted at separate and unique wavelengths to keep these data signals separate.



The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and secure and powerful network.



Dark fiber networks are not just used for business purposes but can be installed beneath land and oceans.Some of the interesting uses cases of dark fiber include earthquake research and to monitor permafrost.



Amongst many advantages, some of the disadvantages of the dark fiber network include high initial cost and loss of time in setting up your infrastructure and high repairing and maintenance costs. Similarly, large dark fiber networks are currently available at metropolitan cities only and yet to at small cities and towns.



