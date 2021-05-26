Smart Communications Recognized as Overall Leader in Customer Communications Management by Aspire

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year it has been ranked as an overall Leader in the 2021 Aspire CCM Leaderboard. In addition to being named an overall Leader in Customer Communications Management, the company was also positioned as a Leader in Communication Composition, Business Automation categories, and Omni-Channel Orchestration.



Smart Communications’ Overall Leader position and outstanding strategy score was determined by Aspire’s analysis of the company’s solution strengths, vision and global reach. The Aspire Leaderboard states, “The healthy growth Smart Communications enjoyed in 2020 as result of its COVID-induced shift to cloud has propelled it to the top of the list in the 2021 Leaderboard.”

“Smart Communications has secured its place as an overall leader in the 2021 CCM Leaderboard thanks to its ability to deliver a modern and mature cloud-native customer communications management solution that improves customer experience for enterprises. Over the last year, Smart Communications has continued to successfully enable self-service for business users, while also building out its product suite with further developments, including AI-based migration and omni-channel orchestration,” said Kaspar Roos, Founder & CEO of Aspire. Specifically, Aspire noted the following as Smart Communications’ key differentiators:

The Conversation Cloud platform delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience and includes connectors to the wider CX ecosystem

Enhanced Migration Studio capabilities support users to extract existing content from PDF and text documents from legacy systems into SmartCOMM™ through enhanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities

Integrated forms capabilities delivered via SmartIQ™ deeply support onboarding, activation, and enrollment use cases which accelerated in importance during the pandemic

Expanded orchestration and real-time decisioning for coordinating communications through a customer’s preferred messaging channel for new customer onboarding, managing appointments, claims correspondence and interactive self-service

Content intelligence capabilities that assist users in gaining a deeper understanding of existing content and better optimize the readability, tone and sentiment of communications

The only complete SaaS CCM platform proven to deliver enterprise-scalability in the cloud

“We are thrilled that the Aspire Leaderboard recognizes Smart Communications as an overall leader for customer communications management,” said James Brown, CEO. “As the only company delivering personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, we strive and take pride in delivering business value and innovation to companies so they can have smarter two-way conversations with their customers.”

The 2021 Aspire CCM Leaderboard can be accessed here.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire’s consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

