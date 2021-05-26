World Oil Group, Inc. Appoints Susan Ferrari, Board Member

Debary, FL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- World Oil Group, Inc. (OTC symbol WOGI) is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Susan Ferrari to its Board. Susan is a Senior Industry Principal and has 20+ years of experience in innovation, insights and analytics across technology, financial services, and media, including being a former Vice President at Bank of NY Mellon and ADP.



Susan will advise on strategic marketing and development of our technology and financial services platforms.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the board with some of the most reputable names in the industry. I look forward to this venture, together as we forge the next generation of digital transformation in peer-to-peer investing.”

We are also pleased to announce the addition of two senior software developers formerly from Microsoft, HP and Cognizant. The team is currently working on the development of our new Fintech platform and website.

“I’m very excited as we assemble a team of true professionals; Ms. Ferrari’s appointment is the first step in achieving our goal,” said Alison Galardi, CEO.

Contact

www.worldoilgroupinc.com



info@worldoilgroup.com