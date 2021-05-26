TopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Donate Clothing and Shoes

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union’s first-ever Clothing and Shoe Drive held during the month of April benefited local and global organizations. All clothing donations benefited local non-profit Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and all shoes benefited African Education & Health Initiatives (AFEDHI), with shoes being sent to Nigeria.



TopLine members and employees donated gently used or new clothing and shoes, and could also purchase items from TopLine’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them sent directly to credit union, and in return TopLine delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 2,050 pounds of clothing, over 200 pairs of shoes and nearly $650 in cash to assist families in need in our communities and around the world.

“Part of being a credit union is about helping others, and when we were presented with the opportunity to help collect clothes and shoes for those in need, we were happy to lend a hand,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “TopLine remains committed to meeting the critical needs of youth, individuals and families locally and globally, and would like to extend a thank you to employees, members and members in our community who generously contributed to make a positive impact in others’ lives.”

"Life is not qualify by fluent English, branded clothes, or a rich lifestyle. But it is measure by the number of people who smile when they hear your name," said African Education and Health Initiatives (AFEDHI) founder Idowu Kotila.

Many of the men, women, and children who come through the doors of Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities arrive with little to nothing,” said Chief Executive Officer Pam Stegora Axberg. “The donated clothing will be distributed to people in need. We deeply appreciate the generosity of the members and employees of TopLine Federal Credit Union for providing these items.”

Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit local non-profits like Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and Africa Education and Health Initiatives. In addition to the clothing and shoe donations from this drive, these efforts have included drives for food, bedding, personal care items, bikes, children’s back-to-school supplies, holiday gifts and more.

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is a Christian ministry dedicated to serving people facing homelessness, poverty, or addiction in our community. By meeting physical, spiritual, emotional, and educational needs, our Mission is changing lives! For more information or to donate, visit https://www.ugmtc.org/

African Education and Health Initiatives (AFEDHI) is a non-profit organization with a vision to ensure that African students, kindergarten through college, have access to educational materials such as books, computers and other reading aids to support their educational needs and goals. For more information or to donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/African-Education-and-Health-Initiative-153446941686348/

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $615 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

