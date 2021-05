TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 06.2021

26.05.2021

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q1 2021 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

According to announcement no. 05.2021, the financial results call will be held

Thursday, 27 May 2021, at 1pm CET.

Jannie Tholstrup

CFO

Further questions can be directed to:

Jannie Tholstrup, CFO, Phone +45 2289 9127

