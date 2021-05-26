AB “Ignitis grupė” has retained BBB+ credit rating after annual review

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – ‘Ignitis Group’ or ‘Company’) informs that an international credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings, after performing annual review of Ignitis Group’s credit rating, confirmed BBB+ credit rating with stable outlook. You can find the report on the credit rating here.

As announced by the Company on 12 November 2020, S&P Global Ratings performed event-based Ignitis Group’s credit rating review after the initial public offering of the Company was completed in October 2020 and improved the Company’s BBB+ credit rating outlook from negative to stable.



“The aim to maintain BBB+ investment credit rating for the period of 2021–2024 is established in the Ignitis Group’s strategic plan released this February. This is an objective ensuring the reliability of the Company and intense development while creating a long-term value for shareholders”, said Darius Kašauskas, Chief Finance and Treasury Officer at Ignitis Group.

BBB+ credit rating was first awarded to the Company in June 2017.





