Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2021

Copenhagen, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On 26 May 2021, at 16:00, the ordinary annual general meeting 2021 of Hypefactors A/S was conducted at the company’s address, with the following agenda:



1. Election of chairman of the meeting

2. The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in the past financial year

3. Presentation of the annual report with audit certificate for approval

4. Decision on the distribution of the result

5. Election of the Board of Directors

6. Election of auditor

7. Any other business





Ad. 1. Election of chairman of the meeting

Michael Østerlund Madsen was elected as chairman of the meeting. The chairman welcomed the participating shareholders, the board members, and the CEO. Also, the chairman stated that the general meeting had been duly convened in accordance with the articles of association and that the quorum requirements were fulfilled.



Ad. 2. The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in the past financial year

The board of directors, represented by board member Martin Michael Hansen, reported on the company's business activities during the past financial year. Martin Michael Hansen highlighted that, compared with 2019, the year 2020 shown an increase of 117% for the revised revenue, an increase of the annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 78%, and an improvement of 196% for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA). Also, the continued strong development of the company’s tech assets was mentioned. The report was approved by the General Meeting



Ad. 3. Presentation of the annual report with audit certificate for approval

The General Meeting approved the annual report for 2020 with an audit certificate.



Ad. 4. Decision on the distribution of the result

In regard to appropriation of profits or covering losses appearing from the annual report, the General Meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the board of directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2020 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.



Ad. 5. Election of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the articles of association, the board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are elected for one year at a time. Pierre-André Montjovet (Chairman), Martin Michael Hansen, Kasper Hülsen and Casper Janns were all re-elected.





Ad. 6. Election of auditor

PwC was re-elected as the company's auditor.



Ad. 7. Any other business

No additional issues were raised. The chairman hereafter stated that all the items on the agenda had been discussed and that all proposals had been adopted.

The ordinary general meeting was adjourned.

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI-powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically-generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





