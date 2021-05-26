Significant subscriptions in Copperstone Resources’ incentive program

English Swedish

Stockholm May 26, 2021

On May 19, 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Copperstone Resources AB (below “Copperstone” or the “Company”) resolved upon incentive programs for the Board and for the Management Group, respectively (the “Programs”). In total 18,750,000 warrants are being acquired in the Programs, which have an exercise price SEK of 1.27 per Copperstone share and are maturing in December 2024.

The warrants, which will be distributed from the subsidiary Copperstone Incentive AB, were allocated and subscribed for as follows:

Director program: 11,000,000

Management program: 7,750,000

The Company will receive 23,812,500 SEK in contributions (Sw. tillskott) if all 18,750,000 warrants are exercised by December 2024. Copperstone Incentive AB will initially receive 0.09 SEK/warrant in contributions (Sw. tillskott) from the subscribers (corresponding to the market value according to independent valuation). The maximum dilution, from the warrant allocations, amounts to 1.66% of the number of shares and votes cast today on issue in Copperstone.

“We are grateful towards the shareholders acknowledging our hard work and providing key persons an extra reward, motivation and incentive for the exciting years ahead”, comments Copperstone Chairman Jörgen Olsson.

For more information, please contact Chairman of the board of directors, Jörgen Olsson, +46 703 420 570, Jorgen.olsson@deciso.se, info@copperstone.se or visit Copperstone’s website at www.copperstone.se

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55.

