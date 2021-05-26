Lauritz.com Group A/S – Change in reporting calendar

No. 10/2021
Copenhagen, 26 May 2021
Change in reporting calendar
With reference to the extension of the deadline for filing the annual report for 2020 (L225 approved by the danish parliament) we make the following changes to our reporting calendar:
- 10 June 2021: Annual report 2020
- The Annual General Meeting will be held in Copenhagen on 25 June 2021, 11 am.
Best regards
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Bengt Sundström
Chairman
For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen,
E-mail press@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.00 CEST on 26 May 2021.