Lauritz.com Group A/S – Change in reporting calendar

Copenhagen, 26 May 2021

 

Change in reporting calendar

With reference to the extension of the deadline for filing the annual report for 2020 (L225 approved by the danish parliament) we make the following changes to our reporting calendar:

  • 10 June 2021: Annual report 2020
  • The Annual General Meeting will be held in Copenhagen on 25 June 2021, 11 am.

