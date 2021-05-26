Lauritz.com Group A/S – Change in reporting calendar

No. 10/2021

Copenhagen, 26 May 2021





Change in reporting calendar

With reference to the extension of the deadline for filing the annual report for 2020 (L225 approved by the danish parliament) we make the following changes to our reporting calendar:

10 June 2021: Annual report 2020

The Annual General Meeting will be held in Copenhagen on 25 June 2021, 11 am.

Best regards

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman

For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen,

E-mail press@lauritz.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.00 CEST on 26 May 2021.