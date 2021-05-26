Aaron Noffsinger Joins Aisle Rocket as Chief Creative Officer

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisle Rocket, a growth-driven marketing agency that unifies creative services, data, and technology to drive results, announced today that it had hired Aaron Noffsinger as the agency’s new Chief Creative Officer.



Noffsinger brings to Aisle Rocket 20+ years of experience connecting brands to people. Before joining Aisle Rocket he was an EVP Group Creative Director at Edelman, where he spearheaded the development of innovative creative and production processes that generated award-winning work and significant growth for his clients. A visual storyteller at heart, Noffsinger brings to life the human side of brand storytelling through the creation of integrated campaign solutions that provoke action and drive serious results.

“As we continue to invest in growth, Aaron brings world-class creative leadership and a dynamic global perspective. The creative landscape is changing rapidly, and we must be nimble with how we serve our clients,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Aisle Rocket. “Aaron’s background of driving creativity with a relentless focus on business outcomes is a perfect fit for what we evangelize and believe."

Noffsinger’s through-the-line agency experience instated big ideas that work across earned, owned and paid media - allowing him to create breakthrough campaigns for clients like Kellogg’s, Samsung, Allstate, Nintendo, Weber Grills, Kimberly-Clark, Wolverine Boots, Peapod, Icy Hot and Gold Bond. Prior to Edelman he worked at TRISECT Agency and Leo Burnett with a focus on brand building and content creation.

“I’ve spent my entire career creating integrated ideas that punch well above their media weight,” Noffsinger said. “I am excited to join such a dynamic team and to help continue the Aisle Rocket story. What attracted me to the role was the marriage of deep analytics and data experience with a team that has delivered world class creative work for some of the world's most recognized brands. Many organisations speak to the marriage of creativity, media, and data but Aisle Rocket is really doing it.”

