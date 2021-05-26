Funding commitment helps remove barriers to life-saving technology for Canadians living with type 1 diabetes

English French

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each day, as many as 300,000 Canadians living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) will make up to 300 decisions about their care. A wrong decision could mean life or death. T1D is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that make insulin. It is not preventable, and its cause is unknown.



Although injecting insulin keeps a person with T1D alive, it is not a cure. Even with insulin therapy, blood sugar levels in a person with T1D can fluctuate to dangerous highs and lows. These swings in blood sugar are life-threatening and can lead to long-term complications such as kidney disease, heart disease and blindness.

Continuous glucose monitoring systems, flash glucose monitoring systems and insulin pumps help keep people out of hospital and reduce long-term complications. JDRF is advocating to break down existing inequalities by making these devices accessible for all Canadians living with T1D through its Access for All initiative, a pillar of its larger $100M Campaign to Accelerate launched earlier this year.

“JDRF believes that no Canadian should have to worry about how they will afford life-changing devices that could prevent dangerous diabetes-related events. We believe in Access for All,” says Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also underscored the need and opportunity for virtual and remote care models.T1D technology allows patients to connect with their health care teams online to remotely share real-time data, fostering better disease management from home, which is a tremendous benefit for those living in rural and remote regions where access to health care services are limited. Virtual care provides access that would otherwise not exist – further removing inequities in care, and can be optimized with the use of the new diabetes technologies.

TD has stepped forward to support Access for All with a goal of improving the lives of those living with T1D.

"We know that many people face barriers to accessing quality and affordable healthcare in our country. Through the TD Ready Commitment, our global corporate citizenship platform, we're proud to continue our longstanding relationship with JDRF and support the Access for All program to ensure more equitable health outcomes for people living with type 1 diabetes and reduce the treatment burden of the disease," said Naki Osutei, Associate Vice President, Social Impact, Canada, TD Bank Group.

“JDRF is extremely grateful for TD’s support. Access for All provides critical support to our type 1 diabetes community with its effort to increase and improve access and improve the lives of Canadians living with T1D,” says Ryan MacDonald, JDRF’s Campaign to Accelerate Co-Chair.

