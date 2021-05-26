Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

English French

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its second quarter 2021 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q2 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date : Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Time : 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates : June 9 (7:30 PM) to June 23 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers : 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 Access code : 2988830

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2021 fiscal year, for your information:

2021 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS 3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 8, 2021 4th quarter : Thursday, December 9, 2021

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

