New online tool to calculate volume and test weight for Canadian grains

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Grain Commission has released a new online tool to help producers quickly and accurately determine the volume and test weight of their grain.



The test weight calculators for Canadian grains, which are available for free on the Canadian Grain Commission’s website, will make it easier for producers to calculate the test weight of their grain in 3 commonly used units of measurement:

kilogram per hectolitre (kg/hL)

pounds per Avery bushel (lb/bu-A)

pounds per Winchester bushel (lb/bu-W)

The tool also includes calculators to help producers convert tonnes to bushels and determine the volume of grain in bins, piles, and containers.

With this information, producers will be better equipped to make business decisions for their farm. For example, accurate volume estimates are critical for producers, especially when reporting for crop insurance. The tool will also help producers determine Winchester bushel weights when they are delivering against a U.S. contract. Test weights are also important when calculating how many trips can be made hauling grain to elevators and storage facilities.

“As a producer, I understand how important it is to have accurate data about my crop. These calculators are an easy way to get accurate conversion results and give farmers another tool to use in managing their operation.”

Doug Chorney

Chief Commissioner, Canadian Grain Commission

Test weight, or bushel weight, is a measure of a grain’s density, which is expressed as the weight of the grain packed in a specified volume.

Test weight is a grade-determining factor for many grains under the Canada Grain Act.

The Canadian Grain Commission’s conversion charts and calculators were developed by collecting data from a wide range of grain samples and determining their half-litre weights and their corresponding compacted hectolitre weights.

A grain’s test weight is commonly expressed as kilograms per hectolitre (kg/hL) or pounds per bushel (lb/bu).

The size of a bushel is not the same in Canada and the United States. In Canada, the bushel is based on the Avery (Imperial) bushel (36.37 L), which is slightly larger than the Winchester (U.S.) bushel (35.24 L).

