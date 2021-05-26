New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Busbar Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075956/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the technological developments in the manufacturing and charging infrastructure of EVs are expected to benefit the global automotive busbar market. Due to these factors, the market is expected to generate $177.1 million in 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 24.6% 2021–2030, according to the market research report published .

The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably impacted the automotive industry due to the temporary shutdown of automotive manufacturing plants. On the Other hand, the EV market showcased an upward trend owing to various government initiatives. Moreover, the installation of EV charging stations is also a contributing factor in the growing demand for EVs. The rising demand for EVs and charging infrastructure propelled the demand for busbars, thereby positively impacting the automotive busbar industry growth globally.

The automotive busbar market is classified into copper and aluminum on the basis of conductor. Of these, the copper classification held the larger share in 2020, which is credited to the high-volume use of copper as a conducting material for busbars. Copper, non-magnetic by nature, is a good conductor of electricity, corrosion-resistant, and easily machinable, owing to which most of the manufacturing companies prefer it over other conducting materials.

The automotive busbar market is categorized into low and high, on the basis of power rating. The low-power category is expected to be the larger category in the market during the forecast period. This can be majorly ascribed to the increasing utilization flow-power busbars in battery and charging connectors in EVs and EV charging stations. Therefore, the increasing number of charging stations across different countries is expected to propel the market growth in this category.

Geographically, the automotive busbar industry in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth. This will be due to the various initiatives and projects launched by the governments to promote EVs and charging infrastructure deployment in the region,in order to reduce the carbon footprint by building a clean and smart transportation system. Developments in the driving range of EVs owing to the enhancements in battery management systems and charging efficiency are some of the key factors in favor of the automotive busbar market. Furthermore, the hassle-free installation and low maintenance and service costs are some of the attributes driving the demand for automotive busbars in the region.

The automotive busbar industry is fragmented in nature. Some of the players in the industry have collaborated in the past, resulting in significant strategic expansions, and launched new products to enhance their market presence. For instance, in March 2021, Tai Sin Electric Limited launched its new range of low-voltage busbar trunking systems, which allow for the distribution of electric power with high efficiency and low voltage drop.

In January 2020, Samuel Taylor Limited secured a contract from an automotive technology company Redditch manufacturer to help produce EVs. The former company will manufacture assemblies and bi-metals for the development of the battery busbar technology.

Major players operating in the automotive busbar industry include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, TE Connectivity Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., Rogers Corporation, ABB Group, AMETEK Inc., E.G. Electronics AB and Watteredge LLC.

