Appointment and renewals to Quadient’s Board of Directors to be proposed at the AGM on July 1, 2021

Sébastien Marotte to be proposed for appointment as an independent director, and supported by Teleios Capital Partners

Resignation of William Hoover Jr. for personal reasons

Paris, 26 May 2021

Upon recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, Quadient’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the list of Directors for appointment and renewal to be put forward at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) that will be held on July 1, 2021.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve the appointment of Sébastien Marotte as a new independent Director to replace William Hoover Jr. who will resign for personal reasons, effective on the day of the General Meeting. Sébastien Marotte will be appointed for a three-year term until the Annual General Meeting that will approve the financial statements of the fiscal year ending 31 January 2024.

As part of the constructive discussions held between Quadient and its largest shareholder Teleios Capital Partners (“Teleios”), which holds in excess of 15% of the share capital and voting rights of Quadient, both parties engaged in a joint review of potential independent candidates. This resulted in the selection of Sébastien Marotte’s candidacy on the basis of his individual experience, skills, and expertise as per the criteria defined by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

Shareholders will also be asked to approve the renewal of Hélène Boulet-Supau, Geoffrey Godet, Vincent Mercier and Richard Troksa for further three-year terms.

Through these appointment and renewals, the Board sought to maintain balanced membership in terms of gender as well as in terms of experience, while keeping a highly independent representation.

Didier Lamouche, Chairman of the Board, commented: “To make our Board as effective as possible, we want to ensure there is a fine balance between continuity and the gradual evolution of the Board’s composition. The Board would like to extend its gratitude to William Hoover Jr. for his outstanding dedication and independent contribution to the Board over the past 8 years. We are also very pleased to recommend the appointment of Sébastien Marotte, whose wide experience in the field of software and cloud solutions will be a strong addition to the Board’s expertise.”

Igor Kuzniar, Managing Partner of Teleios, added: “We are pleased to have worked more constructively with Quadient’s Board of Directors and management in the past few months and to support the appointment of Sébastien Marotte as an independent Director, who will further strengthen the skills and profile of the Board. We endorse the company’s focus on organic growth, principled capital allocation as well as their commitment to shareholder value creation, as announced during the last Capital Markets Day. We look forward to continuing to work constructively with Quadient’s Board of Directors and management in the future, and will vote in favor of all resolutions at the upcoming General Meeting.”

Hélène Boulet-Supau, an independent Director of Quadient since 2017 and a member of both the Audit committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, will be put forward for renewal. A French citizen, Hélène Boulet-Supau started her career at Arthur Andersen, before joining the Pierre & Vacances Group, where she held various finance positions from 1991 to 2000, before being appointed Group Financial Director. Hélène Boulet-Supau then worked as a financial consultant, before taking over the reins of Larroque alongside the company’s founder. From 2007 to 2019, Hélène Boulet-Supau was Chief Executive Officer and shareholder of Sarenza. In 2020, she launched a business providing services to companies, FabWorkplace. Lastly, Hélène Boulet-Supau was awarded the Veuve Cliquot prize in 2013 for businesswomen with outstanding entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.

Geoffrey Godet, a dual American and French citizen, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient and a Director of the company since 2018, will be put forward for renewal as a Board member. Prior to Quadient, Geoffrey Godet held several CEO positions including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Flatirons Jouve Group, a leader in digital solutions for banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, aeronautics, publishing, media and education, with extensive international presence. Prior to that and since 2004, Geoffrey Godet was also Chief Executive Officer of Flatirons Solutions, based in California.

Sébastien Marotte will be put forward for appointment as an independent Director in replacement of William Hoover Jr. A French citizen, Sébastien Marotte has held various senior positions with Google over the past 10 years. He currently is VP Channels EMEA of Google Cloud after having been VP worldwide of GSuite and VP Google Enterprise International. From 2007 to 2011, Sébastien Marotte worked for Oracle as VP Asia Pacific, BI & EPM, then Senior VP Technology. Prior to this, he spent 15 years at Hyperion Solutions Corporation first as Managing Director France before being appointed VP Asia Pacific. Sébastien Marotte started his career as sales representative at Concept. On March 25, 2021, it was announced that Sébastien Marotte will join Box as President of Box EMEA, effective June 7, 2021.

Vincent Mercier, a Director of Quadient since 2009, Chairman of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, will be put forward for renewal. A French citizen, Vincent Mercier was, for 10 years, one of the heads of the Industrial Development Institute while teaching strategy at HEC. Vincent Mercier has extensive experience in the Service and Retail industries, having been a member of Wagons-Lits and then Carrefour Group’s executive committees. Until 2014, he was Chair of the Supervisory Board of Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, where he served as director for France and China until 2010.

Richard Troksa, an independent Director of Quadient since 2016 and the Chairman of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, will be put forward for renewal. An American citizen, Richard Troksa is a consultant at Gold Aspen Executive Consulting, dedicated to providing advice in strategy and development for new technologies. Richard Troksa started his career at IBM in 1984, where he led software development before being appointed Business Line Manager in 2003. He then joined Exstream Software, a leading Customer Communication Management (CCM) software player, where he was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2007 until its sale to Hewlett-Packard in 2008, when he was appointed Vice President of IPG Enterprise Software, a position he held until 2010. Richard Troksa has a solid financial and managerial experience, combined with a new technologies profile.

