The global system integrator market size is estimated at USD 23.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026

The market for hardware integration service to witness high-growth potential during the forecast period

The market for hardware integration services is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2021 and 2026.This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing innovation in hardware devices with wireless technologies.



Since automation hardware can communicate with other devices and controllers using standardized communication protocols, its adoption is increasing in process as well as discrete manufacturing industries. This growth in hardware deployment is driving the parallel service market for system integrators.



The system integrator market for plant asset management to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The system integrator market for plant asset management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.There is a demand for real-time data analytics from various industries as it helps in drawing conclusions immediately and making business-related decisions without delay.



This factor is expected to increase the demand for plant asset management software solutions.



North America to be the largest market for system integration services during the forecast period

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall system integrator market for industrial automation.The region is low in human resources, and the skilled resources available for complex processes are expensive.



Therefore, companies have adopted more automation in manufacturing plants.Secondly, industrial automation increases productivity at low cost and reduces energy consumption.



This also contributed to the increasing use of automation in North America. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 15%, and Managers– 55%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 10%, APAC – 55%, and RoW – 5%



Key players in the market include John Wood Group PLC (UK), ATS Automation (Canada), Avanceon Limited (US), JR Automation (US), Tesco Controls, Inc. (US), Burrow Global LLC (US), Prime Controls LP (US), MAVERICK Technologies LLC (US), Barry-Wehmiller Design Group (US), and INTECH Process Automation (US), Avid Solutions (US), Brock Solutions (Canada), Control Associates, Inc. (US), Dennis Group (US), Dynamysk Automation Ltd. (Canada), E Technologies Group Inc. (US), Fori Automation, Inc. (US), Mangan Inc. (US), Matrix Technologies, Inc. (US), Optimation Technology, Inc. (US), PREMIER System Integrators, Inc. (US), Quantum Design Inc. (US), The RoviSys Company (US), SAGE Automation (Australia), and W-Industries (US).



The global system integrator market is segmented on the basis of service outlook, technology, industry, and geography.The market based on service outlook is segmented into consulting service, hardware integration service, and software integration service.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), functional safety systems, machine vision, industrial robotics, industrial PC, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), machine condition monitoring, plant asset management, Distributed Control System (DCS), and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC).Based on industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverage, automotive, energy & power, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, mining & metal, and others.



The system integrators market is segmented into four regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



