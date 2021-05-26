Fortinet Announces Secure SD-WAN Integration to Google Cloud’s Network Connectivity Center (NCC)

With this Integration Joint Customers Reap the Benefit of End-to-End Security and Superior User Experience Throughout Enterprises’ Cloud On-ramp and Cloud Journey



John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet



“Global enterprises around the world are each at a different inflection point on the cloud migration journey. With the integration of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and Google Cloud’s Network Connectivity Center (NCC), we are offering customers the unique opportunity to secure the cloud on-ramp into the cloud, between clouds and within the cloud. At the same time, Fortinet offers the best quality of experience of applications, regardless of where the application is deployed.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced an integration of the company’s industry leading Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). Fortinet is extending the benefits of its industry-leading Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution to Google Cloud NCC users to simplify and improve their connection across distributed sites, Google Cloud workloads and applications. Fortinet is delivering the most complete and simplified cloud on-ramp experience through its Secure SD-WAN solution.

Securing Multi- and Hybrid Clouds that Enterprises Rely On

Over 90% of enterprises employ multi- and hybrid clouds, allowing their applications to reside anywhere – from on-campus to branch to data center to cloud. Where these applications reside should be transparent to the end user. This challenges organizations to interconnect applications and data across clouds, data centers, and branches to achieve this – sometimes at the expenses of security and operational efficiency.

Fortinet helps address these challenges by providing the industry’s broadest coverage of use cases, enabling seamless, secure, and superior quality of experience (QoE) of applications, no matter where the application is deployed. By integrating with Google Cloud’s NCC, Fortinet is expanding its existing Secure SD-WAN and cloud on-ramp capabilities to joint customers. Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN with Network Connectivity Center allows customers to more effectively interconnect applications and workloads running on GCP for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments. This delivers the best of both worlds, bridging a first-party native cloud underlay from GCP with best-in-class Secure SD-WAN and cloud on-ramp service from Fortinet. This results in more simplified, automated and operationally efficient cloud migration experience – all with the industry-best security intelligence and protection from FortiGuard Labs.

By supporting the following use cases, Fortinet provides end-to-end security for organizations at various stages of their cloud journey and operational simplicity:

Site-to-Cloud and Site-to-Site Connectivity for Improved User Experience : Fortinet Secure SD-WAN delivers seamless cloud on-ramp orchestration to provide customers fast and reliable network connectivity for organizations to keep productivity across globally distributed sites and across cloud environments.

: Fortinet Secure SD-WAN delivers seamless cloud on-ramp orchestration to provide customers fast and reliable network connectivity for organizations to keep productivity across globally distributed sites and across cloud environments. Protection of the Cloud On-ramp : Fortinet supports organizations’ cloud on-ramp journey, providing faster access to cloud resources and the best possible user experience. As a result, organizations are able to ensure their critical data, applications, and workflows are consistently available while receiving consistent protection.

: Fortinet supports organizations’ cloud on-ramp journey, providing faster access to cloud resources and the best possible user experience. As a result, organizations are able to ensure their critical data, applications, and workflows are consistently available while receiving consistent protection. Security Across Multi-Cloud Environments : Fortinet provides centralized visibility and control and consistent security policies across multi-cloud environments, enabling secure applications and connectivity from data center to cloud.

: Fortinet provides centralized visibility and control and consistent security policies across multi-cloud environments, enabling secure applications and connectivity from data center to cloud. Security Within the cloud: Fortinet delivers leading cloud network security, segmentation, visibility and best-in-class security protection powered by FortiGuard Labs to protect applications, workloads and their underlying data within the cloud from inbound and lateral threats.

Fortinet Adaptive Cloud Security for Google Cloud Platform

With the integration to Google Cloud’s NCC, Fortinet expands upon its Adaptive Cloud Security portfolio’s existing broad list of integrations with Google Cloud to deliver even more integrated and simplified cloud operations. Fortinet provides users consistent, best-in-class enterprise security to Google Cloud-based environments through the following existing integrations:

FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall on Google Cloud : The FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall on Google Cloud delivers networking and SD-WAN capabilities for organizations of all sizes, with the flexibility to be deployed as next generation firewall and/or VPN gateway.



: The FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall on Google Cloud delivers networking and SD-WAN capabilities for organizations of all sizes, with the flexibility to be deployed as next generation firewall and/or VPN gateway. FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service : The FortiWeb WAF gateways are able to run in several Google Cloud regions. This allows organizations to scrub application traffic within the same region that their applications reside, addressing performance and regulation concerns, as well as keeping traffic cost to a minimum.

: The FortiWeb WAF gateways are able to run in several Google Cloud regions. This allows organizations to scrub application traffic within the same region that their applications reside, addressing performance and regulation concerns, as well as keeping traffic cost to a minimum. Cloud Workload Protection with FortiCWP: FortiCWP uses API level integration into Google Cloud management and security services to monitor and track cloud resources including their configurations, activity, traffic flows. FortiCWP also integrates with Google Security Command Center (SCC).



Industry-leading Secure SD-WAN with Adaptive Cloud Security

FortiGate Secure SD-WAN together with Adaptive Cloud Security enables better, more secure application experiences for users and branch offices by providing encrypted data transports, granular segmentation and application-layer protection against advanced threats. Fortinet also provides a seamless overlay network with uniform policies across multi-clouds.

As a recognized leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls and WAN Edge Infrastructure, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is the only solution in the market providing converged networking and security capabilities through one single solution. Additionally, Fortinet’s Adaptive Cloud Security is supported by a large number of Fortinet Fabric-Ready ecosystem partners and integrations, enabling customers to freely integrate cloud security from Fortinet in any cloud environment.

In addition, Fortinet offer the broadest native cloud security with tight integrations on major cloud platforms including GCP, further enabling customers to automate and orchestrate securely between all major public cloud platforms, network edges, and data centers.

“As customers continue their digital transformation journeys, they need optimized connectivity, reduced operational burden and lower costs without compromising security. By further expanding our partnership with Fortinet through their integration with the Network Connectivity Center, we’re empowering our customers’ cloud journeys by simplifying and securing their applications.”

- Shailesh Shukla, Vice President, Product Management and General Manager for Networking at Google Cloud

