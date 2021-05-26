Elitium and GDA Capital Host Simultaneous NFT BAZL and NFT Summit

Miami, FL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain firm and wealth management platform Elitium is ready to launch two simultaneous NFT events in partnership with GDA Capital, the influential digital asset investment firm. Starting June 1st investors, collectors, and NFT enthusiasts will be able to participate in NFT BAZL and a virtual NFT Summit.

According to the organizers, both events are focused on “bridging the gap between NFTs and the real world.” NFT BAZL will be the first-ever NFT Art Exhibition at South Beach’s tech-enabled The Temple House. The event is set to make history through its combination of blockchain and traditional banking with NFTs that can be purchased through credit card, bank transfers, or crypto payments.

“We are on the edge of the next Industrial Revolution, an evolution of the digital planet. During NFT BAZL we combine NFT technology and crypto to innovate live auctions of digital and physical art, live streaming, music and entertainment! Our physical event in one of the most innovative venues in Miami: The Temple House. With world-class DJs, artists, and athletes, it will be a night you will never forget.” – Elitium Founder and CEO Raoul Milhado.

“We are motivated to continue to push the needle in terms of blockchains technology adoption. Bringing together famous musicians, athletes, artists, celebrities and influencers at NFT BAZL for NFT auctions on the Elitium platform at an immersive art experience demonstrates the traction of NFTs into the real world” – GDA Group Co-Founder and CEO Michael Gord.

"NFT BAZL is not here to recreate the wheel, it is here to prove that we can make the wheel run faster. Proof that traditional and digital assets are not so different after all!" – Ori Ohayon, Head of Corporate Development at GDA Capital

NFT BAZL attendees will be able to place their bids for on-site displays from some of the top artists in the world including but not limited to Punk Me Tender, Fidia, Hijack, Alessandra Maskita, Rasmus Benjamin, Transparent, Daniel Mazzone, Paul Rousso, and Super Buddha. The event will be the first to host a physical NFT gallery that will showcase over 100 works from a selection curated by the prestigious secondary art market specialist Estelle Ohayon.

The auctions for these works will take place on Elitium’s newly-launched in-app NFT marketplace and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to charity. These donations will be made to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata’s Elikia Hope Foundation, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of the African Diaspora. The Queen herself will be attending the event.

Meanwhile, acclaimed producers Firebeatz will entertain guests with unique musical performances. The acclaimed duo is well-known for its work with Tiesto, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and other EDM artists.

The Temple House, a prestigious venue in South Beach, was designed by L. Murray Dixon and is one of the most iconic Art Deco properties on the East Coast. Its technologically-advanced facilities have been used for events, productions, and art installations by leading galleries and artists.

The NFT Summit will be taking place simultaneously from June 1st to June 2nd as the first conference of its kind to be hosted on Decentraland and streamed live. It will feature keynote speakers such as Rarible’s Alex Salnikov, Nifty Gateway’s Miguel Romero, and Mintbase’s Carolin Wend as well as team members from the event organizers, Raoul Milhado and Michael Gord.

Tickets for NFT BAZL and NFT Summit are available at nftbazl.com and nftsummit.net.

Elitium helps investors access digital assets via a trusted, compliant, and secure wealth management platform. It focuses on ease-of-use with low barriers to entry to help lead the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to mass adoption. For more information visit www.elitium.io.

GDA Capital is the capital markets arm of the GDA Group, one of the most established blockchain firms in North America. It provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. For more information visit www.gda.capital.

