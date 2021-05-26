Japanese Design Principles Connect Beauty and Healthy Living For Residential and Commercial Real Estate Properties

Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan has captivated the world with its distinctive design style for centuries, drawing the attention of homeowners and real estate developers alike. More recently, hospitality brands, residential properties and individuals have discovered that Japanese design principles not only provide visual beauty, but also promote a healthy lifestyle and calming environment that is highly desired in a post-pandemic world. Crown Group, a leading Australian property group specialising in luxury property development, understands the benefits of incorporating these design elements into its properties and proudly partners with renowned Japanese architects, including Kengo Kuma and Koichi Takada.

“We strive to offer innovative and thoughtful designs at all our properties, so it is a privilege to work with creative architects like Kengo Kuma and Koichi Takada, who understand and execute our visions so beautifully,” said Iwan Sunito, CEO and co-founder of Crown Group. “Combining signature Japanese features and sensitivities to details – the absence of everything that's not needed – with accessible luxury helps turn a home environment into a welcoming and anxiety-reducing retreat.”

Mastery by Crown Group, which comprises 374 luxury apartments in five distinct buildings in Sydney, Australia, showcases many Japanese design principles such as playing with different kinds of light, which creates a peaceful, relaxed atmosphere in a room and models a Zen philosophy. Inspired by the interplay of light (hikari) and shadow (kage), the apartment interiors designed by award-winning Koichi Takada Architects feature a modern and sophisticated urban lifestyle. The Japanese-inspired conceptual interior design offers natural, neutral modern luxury, generously using timber-like materials and soft, warm hues. The development also includes a street-level retail precinct with a mix of restaurants, cafes and shops, including Sydney’s first Japanese-infused eatery street, offering an unrivalled and authentic dining experience for urban dwellers.

“In terms of the interior, Koichi Takada and Kengo Kuma came up with two colour schemes. One is a dark colour scheme and one is lighter, and they are both designed to be in line with the Japanese style,” said Sunito. “You can see the look of the interior is very simple with mono colors, and it's designed that way to bring real, upmarket, understated luxury to the development.”

Kengo Kuma is a highly acclaimed Japanese architect, known for creating some of the world’s most extraordinary public buildings and homes. With offices in Tokyo and Paris, he is famous for his use of cedar and often melds timber and the natural environment with contemporary urban structures. Some of Kuma’s most notable works include the Suntory Museum of Art in Tokyo, Bamboo Wall House in China, LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) Group's Japan headquarters and Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, which will host the 2021 Olympics from July 23 to August 8.

At Mastery by Crown Group, Kengo Kuma applied the Japanese design method of incorporating natural elements into the home, introducing a new era of luxury urban living that creates communities and connects people to nature. Japanese architecture does not try to compete with nature but aims to seamlessly blend a building with the natural environment, which contributes to reducing stress. According to Sunito, this is consistent with Kengo’s approach and Crown Group’s goal to create an urban resort with numerous natural features.

The simplicity of the architecture at Mastery by Crown Group is complemented by greenery that is implanted into the exterior façade of one of the buildings – a “stacked forest” concept that is a first for Sydney. The greenery is reflected onto the building across from it, projecting and carrying the green motif throughout the exterior space to be enjoyed. Adding to the façade are roof gardens that will be visible from the street, creating pockets of nature within the urban environment for passersby to enjoy. In addition to the biophilic design elements incorporated into the architecture and interiors, greenery in the urban environment increases sustainability by reducing carbon monoxide, increasing energy efficiency, and improving air quality.

For more information on Crown Group’s projects, including Mastery by Crown Group, please visit www.crowngroup.com.au/.

Attachments