Soul Machines Furthers Its Quest for Humanizing AI with the Announcement of Human OS 2.0

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soul Machines — the groundbreaking autonomous animation company that enables leading organizations to personalize brand connections using human-machine collaboration — today announced Human OS 2.0, the next iteration of the company’s foundational industry-leading humanized AI platform.



The result of years of research and work investigating human interactions, Human OS 2.0 will enhance Soul Machines’ Digital People’s ability to interact with users and content, enabling brands to harness the power of face-to-face interaction using a digital person. Whether it’s a virtual shopping assistant in an online store, a brand ambassador providing personal interactions, or an online banker or healthcare assistant, this new release delivers unprecedented levels of engagement online.

With the launch of Human OS 2.0, Soul Machines’ astonishingly life-like Digital People will have autonomous body animation, initially from the waist up, with hands that can gesture and interact with on-screen content. This allows Digital People to more dynamically express their behavior and mood giving users a more interactive experience. Soul Machines' updated platform will deliver content-aware gestures, giving their Digital People the ability to dynamically interact with and draw attention to content in their digital world through natural nonverbal communication like looks, glances and hand motions.

“We’ve supercharged the awareness of the dynamic content by introducing Cinematic Cuts. This allows our Digital People to create an immersive experience by seamlessly zooming in or out of active on-screen content. By using gestures and gaze direction, high-caliber messaging from brands will now get the attention it deserves,” said Soul Machines co-founder and Chief Business Officer Greg Cross.

Because they will be powered by the Soul Machines’ Digital Brain, these new features will occur autonomously in real time without having to be pre-recorded, scripted or puppeteered. For the first time, Digital People will be aware of and can interact with content in the world around them — a game changing leap in the world of machine and human interaction which will be a fundamental building block for Digital People in 3D Digital worlds and the Metaverse of the future.

Building on the company’s innovations to allow both brands and channel partners to rapidly create a more personalized online experience, Soul Machines is also introducing breakthrough CGI functionality to its creative suite Digital DNA™ Studio. Digital DNA Blender is a new tool that will enable Soul Machines’ customers to easily and instantly build and customize a unique Digital Person that embodies their brand directly in Digital DNA Studio.

“Right now, we’re in a flat-screen digital world delivered to us through the internet. Nonverbal communication is a powerful tool, and cognitive user experience is fundamental as we move to a 3D digital world,” added Cross. “We’re pushing the envelope, creating an immersive 3D digital world that can be experienced on more platforms and more devices so that we can meet our customers wherever they are.”

The Soul Machines vision is to democratize high-touch digital experiences, and introduce new ways to personalize and elevate customer engagement. Soul Machines is partnering with innovative people and brands like Carmelo Anthony, Procter and Gamble, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, Maryville University and The World Health Organization. Digital People are powered by a Digital Brain and Autonomous Animation, based on extensive research in psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive sciences, which allow for emotionally-intelligent and engaging conversations between brands and their customers.

AVAILABILITY

All of these new enhancements will become available over the course of 2021 so that Soul Machines and its Digital People can continue to deliver a more human approach to Artificial Intelligence.

FOR MORE ON TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT

Human OS 2.0 Launch Video

Human OS 2.0 Blog and Autonomous Animation Framework Blog

Human OS 2.0 High Res Images

Digital DNA Studio and The New Digital DNA Blender

Recent Soul Machines customer projects including NBA star Carmelo Anthony and Nestle’s Cookie Coach Ruth

ABOUT SOUL MACHINES™

Soul Machines is a global pioneer in humanizing AI dedicated to delivering the full capabilities and goodness of human and machine collaboration in a responsive, relatable and unprecedented way. Composed of some of the world’s best AI researchers, neuroscientists, psychologists and innovative thinkers the company’s unparalleled autonomous animation – featuring its patented Digital Brain – brings technology to life by creating dynamically interactive and emotionally responsive Digital People with personality and character that allow machines to talk to us face-to-face. Soul Machines™ has deployed the world’s first Digital People with some of the biggest corporate brands in the world in Financial Services, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Entertainment, and Education industries. Soul Machines currently has over 200 employees with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, London, Tokyo, Melbourne and Auckland. For more about Soul Machines™, visit www.soulmachines.com

Press Contact

Elena Tico

soulmachines@nectarpr.com