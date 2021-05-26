The market size of microcapsule is estimated at USD 8.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2026

New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microcapsule Market by Technology, End-user Industry, Shell Material, Core Material & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933198/?utm_source=GNW

Manufacturers, producing microcapsule, are taking initiatives, and making huge investments in product launches and various business partnerships to improve the quality of their products and to augment their microcapsule business segment revenue.

A microcapsule is a small sphere with a uniform wall around it.The material inside the microcapsule is referred to as the core, internal phase, or fill, whereas the wall is commonly known as a shell, coating, or membrane.



Microencapsulated particles have a diameter ranging from 3 to 800 micrometers.

There are various types of shell materials available for producing microcapsule, which include melamine formaldehyde, carbohydrates, gums & resins, other polymers, lipids and proteins.Among all these materials, carbohydrates segment is estimated to record highest growth in the microcapsule market during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the growing use of carbohydrates shell material in the food industry.



Pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs to lead microcapsule market, by core material in terms of size, during forecast period

By core material, pharmaceutical and healthcare drugs are estimated to dominate the market in terms of size.The rising demand for fortified foods with enhanced health benefits drives the need for microencapsulated pharmaceutical and healthcare drugs.



Further, the food additives segment is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. Increasing use of acidulants, flavoring, and coloring agents in fortified foods contributes to the substantially large share of the food additives segment in this market.



Spray technologies estimated to hold larger size of microcapsule market than emulsion, dripping, and other technologies in 2021

Spray technologies are estimated to account for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2021 owing to their wide applications in the pharmaceuticals & healthcare, food, and household and personal care industries. Dripping technologies are likely to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the escalating demand for microencapsulated active ingredients in the pharmaceuticals industry across the world.



North America is the largest region in the microcapsule market

North America accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2020, followed by Europe.Fast-paced lifestyle of the consumers contributing to high demand for functional and fortified food products in North America and Europe.



This, in turn, contributes to the high demand for microcapsules in these regions, mainly in the food industry.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Managers – 30%, and Others– 45%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, South America – 3%, Middle East & Africa – 7%



The key market players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Symrise AG (Germany), Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Lycored Corp. (Israel), Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany), Balchem Corporation (US), Capsulæ SAS (France), TasteTech Ltd. (UK), MicroCapsules Technologies (MCT) (France), INSILICO Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Encapsys (US), Arcade Beauty (US), Reed Pacific (Australia), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Ronald T. Dodge Company (US), Microtek Laboratories, Inc. (US), INNOBIO (China), GAT Microencapsulation GmbH (Austria), BRACE GmbH (Germany), and Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel). These players have adopted expansions, acquisitions, product launches, investments, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, collaborations, agreements, and divestments as their growth strategies. Asia Pacific and South America are expected to offer growth opportunities for the microcapsule market.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the microcapsule market based on shell material, core material, end-user industry, technology, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It strategically profiles, microcapsule market manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, product launches, investments, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, collaborations, agreements, and divestments, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the microcapsule market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________