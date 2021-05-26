PRESS RELEASE: NACON AND EKO SOFTWARE ANNOUNCE RUGBY 22

English French

NACON AND EKO SOFTWARE ANNOUNCE RUGBY 22



Lesquin, 26 May 2021 – NACON and Eko Software are pleased to announce Rugby 22, a new game in the leading rugby franchise, which will release in January 2022 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The Paris-based development studio has used all its expertise in sports games (Handball 21, Rugby 18 and Rugby 20) and is making many improvements to this latest simulation. This includes more realistic AI, improved difficulty that adapts better to each player's level, and more lifelike star-player faces – especially on the latest-generation consoles – thanks to the use of photogrammetry.

Benoît Clerc, Head of Publishing at NACON, explained the goal for this new edition:

"Rugby 22 continues and builds upon the great work started by Eko Software on the previous two games. We want to offer rugby fans the most authentic and complete experience possible with updated gameplay that has incorporated many improvements based on player feedback on the previous titles and by including official teams and competitions never seen before in a rugby simulation."

Among the official teams and competitions included in Rugby 22, players can find the top leagues with all the official clubs, as well as the major national teams like France, Italy, Ireland and Japan to name a few.

Rugby fans can also play as the sport's current star players and choose their favourite teams to compete against their friends in multiplayer.

Rugby 22 will be available in January 2022 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

