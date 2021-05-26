ABO-Group Environment is gearing up for a stronger French growth

English Dutch French

Ghent, 26th of May 2021 – 18.00 – Press release / Regulated information

Today ABO-Group Environment held its annual ordinary general meeting. During, all agenda items were unanimously approved. The group is now at the beginning of a new era within the company’s history.

Expansion of the Executive Board

This year, during its 25th year of existence, ABO-Group decided to enter a new stage of growth. This requires the necessary adjustments and reinforcements within the decision-making levels and corporate structure of the group. In view of the three recent acquisitions in France and the substantial growth that the group is achieving there, two new directors have been appointed to help support and steer this growth. On the one hand, Blandine Proriol was appointed as a new independent director within the group. Ms Proriol graduated from Science PO Paris and obtained an MBA in Finance in Boston (USA). Over the years, she has built up an extensive expertise in the field of communication, strategy and governance. In the coming months, she will be involved in the dual listing on Euronext Paris and its related communication. On the other hand, Feliciaan De Palmenaer, son of CEO Frank De Palmenaer, joins the Board of Directors. He holds a Master of Science in Computer Science Engineering (2017), a Master of Science in General Economics (2020) and is now pursuing a joint PhD. Within ABO-Group, his focus will be mainly on digitalisation and automation. Finally, the CEO and director Frank De Palmenaer will from now on represent ABO-Group in his personal name.

100 million by 2025

ABO-Group has formulated a growth plan for 2025, which entails a doubling of its turnover to 100 million euros, this through organic growth and through acquisitive growth in its three home countries. In this regard, during the past few months three French companies have already been acquired and are currently being integrated.

Double French ambitions

As announced, ABO-Group is aiming for a dual listing with the addition of a listing on Euronext Paris. "The size and dynamics of the Paris stock exchange for small and mid-caps, the focus on ESG companies (Environment, Social & Governance) and the increase of our liquidity, will enhance the visibility of the ABO-share," concludes Frank De Palmenaer, CEO of the group. The three recent acquisitions strengthen the effectiveness of ABO-ERG in France. Moreover, since the beginning of the year, additional large orders have been won, both within ABO-ERG and the acquired companies.



About ABO-Group

ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, the ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)9 242 88 88

Attachment