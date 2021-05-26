The PoE lighting market is projected to reach USD 922 million by 2026 from USD 243 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2026

New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Wattage, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828295/?utm_source=GNW

Due to advancements in technology and the emergence of new business models as well as new constructions in the developing cities of the region, the PoE lighting market is exhibiting an upbeat outlook. The booming commercial and industrial sectors would further fuel the adoption of PoE lightings in APAC. Furthermore, growth in end-use sectors and mounting investments from government bodies are also favoring the growth of the PoE lighting market in the region.



The above 25 Watt segment, in market by wattage, of the PoE lighting market projected to hold a larger share during the forecast period

The market for above 25 watts accounted for a larger share of in 2020 and is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Improved PoE standards coupled with the growing demand for high input-powered devices for lighting are driving the said market.



OEMs are coming up with integrated solutions in luminaires, which require more input power.Thus, there is a growing requirement for Power Source Equipment (PSE) with high output to power the Power Devices (PDs).



This is further expected to propel the market for high-wattage PoE lighting systems.PoE lighting of above 25 watts offers many advantages, such as greater brightness and illumination, and support for more direct/indirect loads.



The digital revolution is generating a wave of emerging PoE systems and IoT applications for lighting, plug loads, office workstations, device charging, and other applications.



In applications, the commercial segment projected to hold the largest share of the PoE lighting market during the forecast period

The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the PoE lighting market in 2020.Growing affordability and higher efficiencies are driving the use of PoE lighting in commercial buildings.



The commercial segment includes offices, retail shops and malls, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, stadiums (arenas) and hospitality facilities.Reducing energy consumption has become a major objective for building owners, governments, utilities, and many other stakeholders.



Replacing existing lights with more energy-efficient lighting sources (e.g., LED) is one of the ways to reduce this massive pool of energy use, but it is a small-scale solution. North America held the largest share of the PoE lighting market for commercial application in 2020. The presence of major PoE lighting solution providers coupled with escalated demand for PoE lighting solutions in commercial offices is fueling the growth of the said market in the region.



The PoE lighting market in APAC projected to have highest CARG during the forecast period (2021-2026)

The PoE lighting market in APAC comprises China, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of APAC, which primarily includes India, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines.This region is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



It is expected to be the fastest-growing market for PoE lighting during the forecast period. The PoE lighting market has enormous growth potential in this region, as connected lighting systems are rapidly being adopted in various applications, especially in smart offices/workspaces.

Lighting manufacturers based in China are giving fierce competition to companies based in North America and Europe.Chinese cities are offering a perfect mix of cost-effective land, good infrastructure, and abundant workforce to attract investments in industrial development.



China is expected to lead the PoE lighting market in APAC owing to the availability of cost-effective land for setting up manufacturing plants as well as for new constructions of commercial spaces, presence of multiple lighting manufacturers, and continuing growth in commercial and industrial buildings as well as smart offices.The country has expertise in manufacturing lighting equipment and adopts technologies at a faster rate than other nations in the region.



Rapid economic growth in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to propel the APAC PoE lighting market in the coming years.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 25%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 40%

• By Region: North America = 50%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 25%, and RoW = 5%

The major companies in the PoE lighting market are Signify Holding (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Hubbell Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), H.E. Williams (US), Molex (Koch Industries) (US), Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (US), Siemon (US), Silvertel (UK), NETGEAR (US), Ideal Industries (Cree) (US), Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting) (Germany), Prolojik (UK), Innovative Lighting (GENISYS) (US), Deco Lighting (US), Wipro Lighting (India), Axis Lighting (Canada), Igor Inc. (US), ALLNet GmbH (Germany) and NuLEDs (US).



Research Coverage:

This report segments the PoE lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Wattage (Up to 25 Watt, Above 25 Watt), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics pertaining to the PoE lighting market based on offering, wattage, application and region, along with their respective market sizes

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the PoE lighting market have been provided in detail in this report

• The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the PoE lighting market based on its segments.

