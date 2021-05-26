Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki Shareholders Meeting 26 May 2021- Results

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. held its Shareholders Meeting today, Wednesday 26 May 2021, at 15.00 GMT, at the Bank’s headquarters in Hagasmári 3, Kópavogur. The Chairman of the Board, Hallgrímur Snorrason, called the meeting to order and welcomed guests.

The agenda of the meeting was as follows:

Meeting convened Proposal to donate a part of the Bank’s art collection to art museums Proposal to amend the Bank's Articles of Association Proposal on the Rules of Procedure of Nomination Committee Other matters

Results of the shareholders meeting

The proposals presented to the shareholders meeting can be found on the Bank’s website: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/news/shareholders-meeting

Proposal to donate a part of the Bank’s art collection to art museums

The Shareholders Meeting approved that the Bank would donate 203 of the Bank’s artworks to the National Gallery of Iceland or recognized museums, cf. Article 10 of the Museums Act no. 141/2011, in consultation with the National Gallery of Iceland. The artworks will be donated on the condition that the Bank continues to have in its custody the 51 artworks that the Bank uses in its operations. A custody agreement will be made between the Bank and the National Gallery of Iceland for a pre-defined period of time. Other artworks, 152 total, will be donated and handed over to the National Gallery of Iceland or other recognized art museums.

Proposal to amend the Bank’s Articles of Association

The Shareholders Meeting approved new Articles of Association for the Bank, as presented to the meeting, which entail a comprehensive revision of the Bank’s Articles of Association.

Proposal on the Rules of Procedure of the Nomination Committee

The Shareholders Meeting approved the proposal of the Rules of Procedure of the Bank’s Nomination Committee, as presented to the meeting.

Other matters

No other matters were lawfully proposed at the meeting.

Other documents from the Shareholders Meeting can be found on the Bank’s website: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/product/about/annual-general-meeting

For further information:

Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is

Public Relations - pr@islandsbanki.is

