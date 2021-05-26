The homeland security and emergency management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 668.7 billion in 2021 to USD 904.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%

New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market by Vertical, Solution, Installation, End Use, Technology And Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401680/?utm_source=GNW



The homeland security and emergency management market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel) and L3Harris Technologies (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.



The intelligence and surveillance systems segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Based on component, the intelligence and surveillance systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth in the homeland security and emergency management market is expected to drive the growth of these different components proportionately.



The requirement of advanced homeland security and emergency management systems, as well as upgradation and modernization of conventional systems, will help grow the market for homeland security system components.



Based on vertical, the homeland security segment is projected to lead the homeland security and emergency management market across the forecast period

Based on vertical, the homeland security segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The demand for sophisticated homeland security systems to support national security activities by relevant agencies is driving the homeland security segment growth globally.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the homeland security and emergency management market in 2021

The homeland security and emergency management market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in homeland security and emergency management technologies by countries in this region.Department of homeland security of the US and Canada are involved in the development of technologically advanced homeland security and emergency management platforms such as facial recognition and thermal imaging cameras, which drives market growth.



Well-established and prominent manufacturers of homeland security and emergency management systems in this region include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon (US).

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the homeland security and emergency management market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World - 5%

