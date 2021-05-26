WENDEL: Successful issue of €300 million 10-year bond issue bearing interest at 1.000%

English French

Successful issue of €300 million 10-year bond issue bearing interest at 1.000%





Wendel has successfully placed a €300 million bond issue maturing in June 2031 and bearing interest at 1.000%.

The issue was very well received by investors and was around 3 times oversubscribed. Bonds were primarily placed with French (46%), German and Austrian (37%) as well as British (10%) investors.

Proceeds of this issue will be used for general corporate purposes including towards the early repayment in whole of the bond maturing in April 2023 pursuant to their make-whole redemption provisions. The redemption is subject to the successful completion of the 2031 bond issue.

These two transactions will enable Wendel to extend its debt maturities to 5.6 years while maintaining its gross nominal debt to €1,600 million.

Features of the bond issue:

Total amount of the issue €300 million Maturity June 01, 2031 Issue price / Reoffer price 99.462% Yield to maturity 1.057% Coupon 1.000% Listing Euronext Paris

BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mediobanca and Societe Generale served as active bookrunners for the Bond Issue as well as CIC, Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe and Natixis who served as passive bookrunners.





Disclaimer

Agenda

06.29.2021

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2021

H1 2021 results / Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release)

10.28.2021

Q3 2021 Trading update / Presentation of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release)

12.02.2021

2021 Investor Day / Meeting to take place in the morning

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



