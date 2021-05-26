The Stem Cell Manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 18.0 billion by 2026 from USD 11.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4%

New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361410/?utm_source=GNW





By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Stem Cell Manufacturing market

The Stem Cell Manufacturing market by product is categorized into consumables, instruments, and stem cell lines.The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent purchase of consumables, rising stem cell research, and increasing demand for stem cell therapies.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Stem Cell Manufacturing market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to supportive regulatory framework and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public awareness about stem cell-based treatments.



North America: the largest share of the Stem Cell Manufacturing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the Stem Cell Manufacturing market. Factors such as private funding and grants to support the clinical evaluation of stem cells for various applications are the major factors driving the market growth.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 63%, Demand Side- 37%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs, Directors--30%, Managers - 45%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 10%, MEA- 5%



The Stem Cell Manufacturing market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Stemcell Technologies (Canada), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Terumo BCT Inc. (US), Corning Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Takara Bio Group (Japan), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Getinge (Sweden), Himedia Laboratories (India), Anterogen (South Korea), Cellgenix GMBH (Germany) and Promocell (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Stem Cell Manufacturing market-based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Product [Consumables (Culture Media and other consumables), Instruments (Bioreactors & Incubators, Cell Sorters and other instruments) and Stem Cell Lines (Hematopoietic stem cells, Mesenchymal stem cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem cells, Embryonic stem cells, Neural Stem cells and Multipotent adult progenitor stem cells)], Application [Research (Life science research and Drug discovery and development), Clinical (Allogenic stem cell therapy and Autologous stem cell therapy) and Cell & Tissue Banking Applications], End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic institutes, Research laboratories & contract research organisations, Hospitals and surgical centres, Cell & tissue banks and Other End Users).



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Stem Cell Manufacturing market



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Stem Cell Manufacturing market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

