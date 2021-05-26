The global advanced ceramics market size is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026 from USD 10.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0%

New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Ceramics Market by Material, Application, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04718607/?utm_source=GNW

The advanced ceramics market is also expected to benefit from the growing demand in the medical industry owing to their high strength and toughness with bio-inert properties and low wear rates.



Alumina accounted for the largest share amongst other materials in the advanced ceramics market

Alumina ceramics possess various properties such as extreme hardness, high density, wear resistance, thermal conductivity, high stiffness, chemical resistance, and compressive strength which make them suitable for wide variety of applications such as in nozzles, circuits, piston engines, and others.It offers up to twenty times the thermal conductivity amongst of other oxides.



High purity alumina is usable in both oxidizing and reducing atmospheres.



Monolithic ceramics accounted for the largest market share amongst other applications in the advanced ceramics market

Monolithic ceramics offer high durability, reliability, and protection against higher temperature that help increase the component’s life.These ceramics are used in industries that require high-temperature operations.



These ceramics are widely used in end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, power generation, military & defense, transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical. They are widely used in manufacturing medical devices, implants, and indsutrial components.



Electrical & electronics is expected to be the largest advanced ceramics consumer in 2021 amongst other end-use industries.



Ceramic components are essential in products such as smartphones, computers, televisions, and automotive electronics.Advanced ceramics are used in manufacturing various electronics component, including capacitors, insulators, integrated circuit packages, piezoelectric components, and others.



These ceramic components possess excellent properties including good insulation, piezoelectric & dielectric properties, and superconductivity, which makes them highly preferred in the electronics industry.



APAC is the largest and fastest growing amongst other regions in the advanced ceramics market

APAC was the largest market for advanced ceramics in 2019.Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of electrical & electronics industry in economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.



Rollout of 5G technology and innovations in medical electronics are expected to drive the consumption of advanced ceramics in the region. Various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, and medical in APAC are growing due to the change in reforms, ecosystem partnership across the value-chain, increasing R&D, and digitalization initiatives.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the advanced ceramics market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 30%, Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 25%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America-15%.

The key players in this market are Kyocera Corporation (Japan), CeramTec (US), CoorsTek (US), Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), and 3M (US). The advanced ceramics market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.



Research Coverage

This report covers the Advanced ceramics market and forecasts its market size until 2026.The market has been segmented based on material, application, end-use industry, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the Advanced ceramics market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the Advanced ceramics market and provides the closest approximations of overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as new product launch, acquisition, and expansion.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04718607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________